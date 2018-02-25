Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Feb. 26-March 2

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge work between mile marker 122 and 124 over the Rivanna River and Buckingham Railroad. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution traveling work zone.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree trimming operations between Route 712 (Plank Road) and Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pothole patching between Route 795 (James Monroe Parkway) and Route 732 (Milton Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

Route 603 (Plunkett Road) – Replacing bridge over the Lynch River. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion April 2018.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 601 (Old Garth Road) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Expect daily, intermittent lane closures. Anticipated completion June 2018.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Expect daily, intermittent lane closures. Anticipated completion June 2018.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 633 (Norman Road) – Pipe replacement just north of Route 643 (North Merrimac Road). Road closed to through traffic Feb. 27 through March 6. Follow detour.

Route 647 (Twin Mountains Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 655 (Somerville Road) and Route 736 (Willis Ford Road). Expect intermittent lane closures.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 725 (Tuckers Lane). Expect intermittent slow roll closures Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Installation of traffic detection technology northbound between Route 1150 (Avenel Road) and Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Mondaythrough Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway) – Soil testing near bridge over Goose Creek. Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

(NEW) Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Installation of flashing yellow arrows on traffic signal at Route 605 (Dumfries Road). From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, use caution approaching the work zone and follow law enforcement direction.

Route 725 (Tuckers Lane) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 725. Expect intermittent flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) and the Goochland County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Venable Creek near Route 659 (Kent Store Way). Road closed to through traffic, use alternate routes. Anticipated completion in mid-March.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Installation of flashing yellow arrows on traffic signal at Stoneridge Drive. From 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, use caution approaching the work zone and follow law enforcement direction.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Installation of flashing yellow arrows on traffic signal at Stoneridge Drive. From 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, use caution approaching the work zone and follow law enforcement direction.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Paving operations between Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 663 (Owens Creek Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road/Seville Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.





Stable Craft Brewing is a manufacturer of quality, craft beer and requires a motivated, results-driven Sales Manager to lead its sales department. More information: click here.



"



Related Stories