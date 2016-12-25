 jump to example.com

Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Dec. 26-Jan. 6

Published Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, 12:42 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

vdot road workThe following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Christmas holiday travel period to provide as many travel lanes as possible. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads from noon Friday, Dec. 23 to noon Tuesday, Dec. 27. During the New Year’s holiday, most lane closures and work zones will be lifted from noon Friday, Dec. 30 through noon Tuesday, Jan. 3. For more information, see the news release.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

Route 29 widening – Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – Brief, intermittent traffic  restrictions on Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane during delivery of materials; traffic controlled by flaggers. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visithttp://hillsdaledrive.org.

 

Albemarle County

(NEW) Route 616 (Black Cat Road) – Pipe installation and shoulder repairs at Route 685 (Bunker Hill Road). Jan. 3 from noon to 3 p.m. and Jan. 4-5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for lane closures controlled by flagging and workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pipe replacement at Route 729 (Milton Road). Dec. 28 and 29from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging.

 

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes from Stevensburg to Lignum. Dec. 27 from noon to 3 p.m., Dec. 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 3 from noon to 3 p.m. and Jan. 4-6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., stay alert for lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Traffic will be controlled by flagging. Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Dec. 27 from noon to 4 p.m., Dec. 28-29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dec. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon, Jan. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. and Jan. 4-6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion August 2017.

(NEW) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Signal hardware upgrades at intersection of Route 685 (Chestnut Fork Road). Dec. 29 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Dec. 27 from noon to 5 p.m., Dec. 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 30 from 7 a.m. to noon, Jan. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. and Jan. 4-6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion August 2017.

 

Fauquier County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Underground utility survey work southbound from Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) to Route 744 (Lovers Lane) for Route 15/17/29 interchange project. Jan. 4-6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway. Intermittent lane closures are possible on Lord Fairfax Road.

Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Broad Run. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls and use caution traveling through the work zone. Anticipated completion April 2017.

 

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Dec. 27 from noon to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 30 from 7 a.m. to noon, Jan. 3 from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Jan. 4-6 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion August 2017.

(NEW) Route 600 (South Boston Road) – Signal hardware upgrades at intersection of Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road). Dec. 27 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

 

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Signal hardware upgrades at intersection of Route 22 (Louisa Road). Dec. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Signal hardware upgrades at intersection of Frontage Route 187 (Pine Grove Drive). Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway

Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) – Utility company performing communications cable work from Route 767 (School Bus Road) to the Hanover County line. Shoulder closures and intermittent lane closures with flagging. Use caution when traveling near the work zone.

 

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River.  A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Dec. 27 from noon to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 28-29 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Dec. 30 from 7 a.m. to noon, Jan. 3 from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Jan. 4-6 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion November 2017.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Augusta County Tourism announces Spring Grant Program awards

Augusta County Tourism announced $7,500 in grant funds will be awarded to three local tourism partners in Augusta County.

VCU Dogs on Call program featured in new Animal Planet documentary series

Local tails will wag on Jan. 1 when Animal Planet features the VCU Dogs on Call program as part of its new series, “Dogs: The Untold Story.”

Viewpoints: Del. Steve Landes talks politics, 2017 General Assembly

State Del. Steve Landes joins Viewpoints to talk about the upcoming 2017 Virginia General Assembly session.

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

AAA: Nearly 3 million Virginians will travel for holidays

Nearly 3 million Virginians—the most on record—are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA.

Kim Sours (left) and Crystal Graham (right) with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention accept a check from Jon Stallard and Chris Opstad Allen with E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro. (Photo by Chris Graham)

E&J's Deli Pubs makes contribution to local suicide prevention efforts

E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro presented a check to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for $1743.00 toward the Greater Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk held in October.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 