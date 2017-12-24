Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Dec. 25-Jan. 5

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 22 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 26. Lane closures will also be lifted from noon Friday, Dec. 29 to noon Tuesday, Jan. 2. For more information, see the news release.

City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – The bridge on Hillsdale Drive is expected to open to traffic on Friday, Dec. 22 to fully connect Hillsdale Drive from Rio Road to Hydraulic Road.

Motorists are reminded to drive responsibly and maintain the posted speed limit of 25 mph.

Expect intermittent lane closures while the contractor completes final project tasks.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Mobile tree trimming operations from the Charlottesville city limits to Route 240 (Three Notched Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Jan. 3–5 from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Route 603 (Plunkett Road) – Replacing bridge over the Lynch River. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion April 2018.

(NEW) Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road) – Mobile tree trimming operations from Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) to Route 634 (Spring Valley Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Dec. 27–29 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 601 (Old Garth Road) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Westbound right lane closed Jan. 2–5 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion June 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road).Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion June 2018.

Culpeper County

Route 647 (Twin Mountains Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 655 (Somerville Road) and Route 736 (Willis Ford Road). Expect intermittent lane closures.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 698 (Obannon Road) and Route 699 (Merry Oaks Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., except during the holiday travel periods, stay alert for workers near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Installation of traffic detection technology northbound between Route 1150 (Avenel Road) and Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 676 (Riley Road) and Route 215 (Vint Hill Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 724. Expect flagging operations Dec. 27 and Jan. 5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 731. Expect flagging operations Dec. 28 and Jan. 3–5 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) and the Goochland County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Jan. 2–5 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Venable Creek near Route 659 (Kent Store Way). Road closed to through traffic, use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Feb. 23, 2018.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road/Seville Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

Route 603 (Indiantown Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 614 (Governor Almond Road) and Route 715 (Lewistown Road). Monday through Friday, expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 606 (Catharpin Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 608 (West Catharpin Road) and Route 692 (Saint Just Road). Mondaythrough Friday, expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

