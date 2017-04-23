Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: April 24-28

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – On Friday night, northbound traffic will be shifted to the two outside lanes beginning at 9 p.m. and the inside lane will be closed to traffic. This shift will allow the contractor to complete work in the median strip. Motorists traveling that section of Route 29 between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday should anticipate congestion and brief delays due to the traffic switch and associated work to restripe the pavement and realign traffic signal heads.

Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdayand Wednesday while formwork is removed from the Berkmar Drive bridge. During the closure, residential and business entrances on Rio Mills Road can be accessed from Earlysville Road. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Line Drive is closed at Zan Road for construction of a roundabout. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mobile roadway sweeping operations in both directions from mile marker 99 to 124. Friday, April 21 through Monday, April 24 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed. Stay alert for slow moving vehicles.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Installation of temporary signal at Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Expect daily, intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Stay alert for new traffic pattern. Signal is in flash mode and will be activated Tuesday.

(UPDATE) Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 671 (Millington Road) – Bridge work over Moormans River. Road closed to traffic from 8 a.m.Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. Follow detour.

(UPDATE) Route 708 (Red Hill Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to Route 620 (Rolling Road). Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., stay alert for intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road).

Monday through Friday, crews will pave new westbound lanes. Delays possible for traffic accessing cross-streets while contractor paves westbound intersections between Lignum and Route 739 (Clay Hill Road).

through Friday, crews will pave new westbound lanes. Delays possible for traffic accessing cross-streets while contractor paves westbound intersections between Lignum and Route 739 (Clay Hill Road). Monday , minor traffic westbound traffic shift just west of Route 788 (Lignum Road). Motorists will begin using the left lane where Route 3 reduces to two lanes.

Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Fauquier County

Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) – Road and intersection improvement project. Road closed from just beyond Cedar Lee Middle School parking lot to 300 feet west. Access to all school, church and private entrances will be maintained. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion Aug. 11.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 6 (West River Road) – Paving operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to 0.4 mile east of Route 656 (Bryants Ford Road). Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Various routes – Utility work under VDOT permit at the dates and locations listed below. Expect intermittent lane closures. Use caution approaching work zone.

Route 601 (Venable Road) between Route 603 (Tabscott Road) and Route 653 (Three Chopt Road). Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

through Friday from Route 603 (Tabscott Road) between Route 601 (Venable Road) and Goochland County line. Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

through Friday from Route 606 (Rose Hill Road) between Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) and the dead end. Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

through from Route 610 (Community House Road) between Route 604 (Covered Bridge Road) and Goochland County line. Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

through from Route 623 (Perkins Road) between Route 659 (Kents Store Road) and Route 653 (Three Chopt Road). Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) between Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) and Route 685 (Colemans Lane). Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Roadway reduced to two lanes. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

(NEW) Route 637 (Octonia Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 621 (South River Road) to Route 230 (Madison Road). Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 642 (Entry Run Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 637 (South River Road) to Route 667 (Middle River Road). Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 1001 (Ford Avenue) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 637 (Octonia Road) to Route 33 Business (Main Street). Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Traffic detection technology installation near mile marker 138. One eastbound lane closed Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Milling and paving operations from 0.5 mile north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) to Louisa County line. Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

(UPDATE) Route 620 (Tatums School Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 230 (Orange Road) to Route 616 (Caves Ford Lane). Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

(UPDATE) Route 630 (Thoroughfare Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 631 (Leon Road) to Route 629 (Spring Branch Road). Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 646 (Champe Plain Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 644 (Emmett Road) to Route 707 (Nethers Road). Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Paving operations in both directions from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to Route 664 (Huntly Road). Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

Route 655 (Short Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Beaverdam Creek. Beginning Monday, road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion May 12.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Preparation for paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.