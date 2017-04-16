Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for April 17-21

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Easter holiday travel period to provide as many travel lanes as possible. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads from noonFriday, April 14 to noon Tuesday, April 18. For more information, see the news release.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

Route 29 widening – Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesday while formwork is removed from the Berkmar Drive bridge. During the closure, residential and business entrances on Rio Mills Road can be accessed from Earlysville Road. Bad weather on Tuesday will postpone the closure until Wednesday. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – A portion of Line Drive was opened to travel on April 5. Line Drive at Zan Road remains closed in preparation for roundabout construction, scheduled to begin Monday.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mobile roadway sweeping operations in both directions from mile marker 99 to 124. Tuesday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., one lane closed. Stay alert for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Mobile pothole operations in both directions from Route 640 (Turkey Sag Road) to Louisa County line. Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Installation of temporary signal at Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Expect daily, intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Stay alert for new traffic pattern. Signal is expected to be activated this week.

(NEW) Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) – Mobile tree trimming operations in both directions from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to Route 692 (Plank Road). Monday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 29 (Seminole Trail) to Route 20 (Stony Point Road). Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 679 (Grassmere Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 738 (Morgantown Road) to the dead end. Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 708 (Red Hill Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 20 (Scottsville Road) to Route 620 (Rolling Road). Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., one lane closed. Use caution for slow moving vehicles.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Halls Creek. Road closed to traffic near Chap Place Lane. Use alternate route. Anticipated completion April 21.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., stay alert for lane shift near York Road in Stevensburg while crews work off the road to install pipes. Tuesdayfrom noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., stay alert for intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Expect new traffic pattern on Monday. Route 29 northbound ramp to Route 666 will open to traffic and the access road via Poor Farm Road will be closed. Tuesday from noon to 3:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

(UPDATE) Route 29 Business (Brandy Road) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 665 (Inlet Road) and Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Tuesday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Fauquier County

Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) – Road and intersection improvement project. Road closed from just beyond Cedar Lee Middle School parking lot to 300 feet west. Access to all school, church and private entrances will be maintained. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion Aug. 11.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 6 (West River Road) – Paving operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to 0.4 mile east of Route 656 (Bryants Ford Road). Tuesday from noon to 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Tuesday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Roadway reduced to two lanes. Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Traffic detection technology installation near mile marker 138. One eastbound lane closed Tuesday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Route 696 (Cosner Road) – Road work under VDOT permit from Route 626 (Jordon Store Road) to Route 250 (Three Notch Road). Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Use caution approaching the work zone.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

(NEW) Route 620 (Tatums School Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 230 (Orange Road) to Route 616 (Caves Ford Lane). Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 630 (Thoroughfare Road) – Mobile pothole patching operations in both directions from Route 631 (Leon Road) to Route 629 (Spring Branch Road). Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., one lane closed. Watch for slow moving vehicles.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Paving operations in both direction from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to Route 664 (Huntly Road). Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Route 655 (Short Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Beaverdam Creek. Beginning Monday, road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion May 12.

(UPDATE) Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Preparation for paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.