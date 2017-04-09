Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for April 10-14

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones for several days during the Easter holiday travel period to provide as many travel lanes as possible. Lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads from noonFriday, April 14 to noon Tuesday, April 17. For more information, see the news release.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/ travel_alerts/culpeper/ default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Expect brief, intermittent traffic restrictions on Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane during delivery of materials; traffic controlled by flaggers. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – A portion of Line Drive was opened to travel on April 5. Line Drive at Zan Road remains closed in preparation for roundabout construction, scheduled to begin April 17.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge deck work at mile marker 119. One westbound lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday, April 7 to 6 a.m. Monday, April 10. Zipper merge will control traffic during weekend closure. Use both travel lanes up to the merge point. Expect nightly closures Tuesday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for pavement marking and other finishing work.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound drain repairs between mile markers 129 and 131. Sunday through Tuesdayfrom 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., right lane closed.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Installation of temporary signal at Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Stay alert for new traffic pattern. Signal expected to be activated during week of April 17.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Halls Creek. Road closed to traffic near Chap Place Lane. Use alternate route. Anticipated completion April 21.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes:

Monday through Wednesday , speed limit temporarily reduced to 35 mph near Stevensburg while crews install curb and gutter.

through , speed limit temporarily reduced to 35 mph near Stevensburg while crews install curb and gutter. Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , crews will perform minor traffic shift in the eastbound direction near the entrance to Luck Stone. Motorists will begin using the left lane where Route 3 reduces to two lanes.

from , crews will perform minor traffic shift in the eastbound direction near the entrance to Luck Stone. Motorists will begin using the left lane where Route 3 reduces to two lanes. Daily, intermittent lane closures are possible from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Maintain 45 mph in remainder of work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway.

from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Maintain 45 mph in remainder of work zone. Motorists should be alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Expect new traffic pattern on Monday. Route 29 northbound ramp to Route 666 will open to traffic and the access road via Poor Farm Road will be closed. Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon, intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Northbound paving operations from Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road) to 0.5 mile north of ramp from Route 299. Monday and Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Northbound paving operations from the Madison County line to Route 643 (South Merrimac Road). Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of commercial entrance under VDOT permit between Route 676 (Beverly Ford Road) and Route 15 business (Remington Road). Northbound right shoulder closed. Stay alert for workers near the roadway.

Route 29 Business (Brandy Road) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 665 (Inlet Road) and Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (North Main Street) – Roadway widening to four lanes. Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon, occasional lane closures with flagging will occur through the work zone. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes and for trucks entering and exiting the highway. Anticipated completion Aug. 2.

Fauquier County

Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) – Road and intersection improvement project. Road closed from just beyond Cedar Lee Middle School parking lot to 300 feet west. Access to all school, church and private entrances will be maintained. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion Aug. 11.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 6 (West River Road) – Paving operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to 0.4 mile east of Route 656 (Bryants Ford Road). Monday through Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday from 6:30 a.m. to noon, traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to noon, motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Greene County

(UPDATE) Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (James Madison Highway). Roadway reduced to two lanes. Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Traffic detection technology installation near mile marker 138. One eastbound lane closed Mondaythrough Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution approaching the work zone.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 655 (Weyburn Road) – Pipe repairs near Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Monday through Wednesday, road closed to through traffic. Motorists advised to use alternate routes.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Paving operations in both direction from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to Route 664 (Huntly Road). Wednesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. traffic reduced to one lane. Use caution in work zone.

(NEW) Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Preparation for paving of a gravel road. Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.