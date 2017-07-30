Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of July 31-Aug. 4

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or(UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Reconstruction of Zan Road is complete and the road has reopened to traffic.

Flagging operations will occur at the locations listed below.

Hillsdale Drive for curb and sidewalk installation and paving operations.

Pepsi Place and Greenbrier Drive for utility relocation.

Pepsi Place for storm sewer installation.

Seminole Court for median installation.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from mile marker 145 to 87.5. From 9:30 p.m.Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, stay alert for slow moving vehicles.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Westbound tree trimming operations between Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) and Skyline Drive/Blue Ridge Turnpike. Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., one westbound lane closed. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. Use caution traveling through work zone. Anticipated completion Sept. 28.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Culpeper County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes.

Obey traffic controls and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone.

Route 600 (York Road West) will remain closed this week between Route 3 and Route 663 (Stevensburg Road).

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in early fall.

Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Eastbound tree trimming operations at the times listed below. Stay alert for workers near the travel lanes.

Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between mile marker 14 and 20.

from between mile marker 14 and 20. Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between mile marker 20 and 28.

from between mile marker 20 and 28. Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between mile marker 28 and 36.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Mobile mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 14 and 36. Stay alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Mowing on shoulders and median strip from the Stafford County line to Interstate 66. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., expect mobile lane closures. Watch for slow-moving equipment along shoulders and median and follow directional signs and arrow boards.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Traffic detection technology installation between Route 633 (Dyes Lane) and Route 806 (Courtneys Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Milling and paving operations from Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway) to 0.4-mile north of Route 661 (Oak Shade Road). Sunday through Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., traffic reduced to one lane controlled by flagging. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Mowing on shoulders and median strip Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect mobile lane closures. Watch for slow-moving equipment along shoulders and median and follow directional signs and arrow boards.

Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion in early August.

Route 702 (Frogtown Road) – Replacing superstructure of the bridge over Cromwells Run. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge; all entrances on both sides of the bridge remain open. Follow signed detour route. Anticipated completion Sept. 1.

Route 659 (Fox Groves Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek, located 0.3-mile south of Route 672 (Cary Creek Road). Stay alert for lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Greene County

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load westbound from mile marker 145 to 87.5. From 9:30 p.m.Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, stay alert for slow moving vehicles.

Route 603 (Tabscott Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed at the Route 601 (Venable Road) intersection. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

(NEW) Route 604 (Covered Bridge Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 610 (Community House Road) and Route 601 (Venable Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

Route 607 (Bybee Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 610 (Community House Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 604 (Covered Bridge Road) and the Goochland County line. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Stay alert for contractors unloading equipment on the shoulder between Route 653 (Grace Johnson Road) and Route 659 (Kents Store Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

(NEW) Route 230 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 613 (Kinderhook Road). Stay alert for lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pipe installation near Route 600 (Mount Sharon Road). Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Rappahannock County

Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.