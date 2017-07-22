Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of July 24-28

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or(UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Project complete. Shared-use path on the east side of Route 29 is open. Permanent 45 mile-per-hour speed limit is in effect.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – Project complete. Observe 35 mile-per-hour speed limit.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Pepsi Place to install storm sewer system and on Seminole Court at Zan Road for grading and curb installation. Expect flagging operations on Hillsdale Drive and Greenbrier Drive at Pepsi Place for paving operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Northbound right shoulder closed between Lewis and Clark Drive and Boulders Road for installation of advance warning flashers. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stay alert for workers and equipment on the roadway shoulder.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree trimming near Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., right lane closed. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATED) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. One southbound lane closed on Route 29/250 Bypass from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday and Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Use caution traveling through work zone. Anticipated completion Sept. 28.

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Tree trimming from Charlottesville city limits to Fluvanna County line. Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., be alert for crews working near the roadway and obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 708 (Taylors Gap Road) – Milling and paving from Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) to Route 787 (Gillums Ridge Road) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reduce speed and stay alert signs directing traffic through the work zone.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Culpeper County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes.

Obey traffic controls and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone as crews continue paving and striping operations.

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in early fall.

Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing on shoulders and median strip Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mobile lane closures. Watch for slow-moving equipment along shoulders and median and follow directional signs and arrow boards.

(NEW) Route 610 (Elys Ford Road) – Removal of storm debris on bridge over Rapidan River near Spotsylvania County line. Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., bridge closed to traffic. Use alternate routes.

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Removal of storm debris on bridge over Robinson River near Madison County line. Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, bridge closed to traffic. Use alternate routes.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closed at Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) for installation of advance warning flashers. Tuesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., stay alert for workers and equipment on the roadway shoulder.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 15 Business (James Madison Street). Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion in early August.

Route 702 (Frogtown Road) – Replacing superstructure of the bridge over Cromwells Run. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge; all entrances on both sides of the bridge remain open. Follow signed detour route. Anticipated completion Sept. 1.

Route 659 (Fox Groves Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

(NEW) Route 629 (Deep Creek Road) – Bridge work over Middle Fork Kent Branch. Monday through Thursdayduring daytime hours, expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Greene County

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

Route 601 (Venable Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 681 (Venable Road) and Route 603 (Tabscott Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

(NEW) Route 603 (Tabscott Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed at the Route 601 (Venable Road) intersection. Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

(NEW) Route 607 (Bybee Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect intermittent lane closures Mondaythrough Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Stay alert for contractors unloading equipment on the shoulder between Route 653 (Grace Johnson Road) and Route 659 (Kents Store Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 681 (Venable Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed at the Route 653 (Three Chopt Road) intersection. Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Rappahannock County

Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.