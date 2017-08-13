Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 14-18

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or(UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended –Traffic on Hillsdale Drive north of Greenbrier Drive has been shifted onto new pavement to the west. Signs are in place to advise motorists of the traffic shift; drivers should reduce speed and use caution traveling through the work zone.

Flagging operations will occur at the intersection of Pepsi Place/Greenbrier Drive/Hillsdale during utility relocation. Expect minor delays.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Route 29 (Monocan Trail) – Tree trimming northbound from Route 692 (Plank Road) to Route 711 (Burton Road). Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., right lane closed. Keep left. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monocan Trail) – Southbound paving operations between Frontage Route 178 (Golden Eagle Drive) and the Route 250 (Ivy Road) exit ramp. Expect nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Obey traffic controls.

(UPDATE) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. Beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday through Aug. 27, eastbound Route 250 left lane closed for hydro demolition and overlay. Use alternate route to avoid delays. Anticipated completion Sept. 28.

(NEW) Route 616 (Black Cat Road) – Pipe replacement between the railroad bridge and Route 685 (Bunker Hill Road). Road closed to through traffic Tuesday and Wednesday. Follow posted detour.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

(NEW) Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) – Construction of sidewalk between Route 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive). Expect lane closures during construction. Obey traffic controls.

Culpeper County

Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes.

Obey traffic controls and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone.

Route 600 (York Road West) will remain closed this week between Route 3 and Route 663 (Stevensburg Road).

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in early fall.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666 for final paving operations. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations between mile marker 14 and 28. Stay alert for slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes.

Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Traffic detection technology installation between Route 633 (Dyes Lane) and Route 806 (Courtneys Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Use caution approaching the work zone.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Northbound paving operations between Route 663 (Balls Mill Road) and Route 15/29 (James Madison Highway). Expect nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Northbound paving operations from Route 649 (Germantown Road) to Route 616 (Casanova Road). Expect nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Lee Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closed at Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) for installation of advance warning flashers. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., stay alert for workers and equipment on the roadway shoulder.

Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Route 659 (Fox Groves Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Route 702 (Frogtown Road) – Replacing superstructure of the bridge over Cromwells Run. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge; all entrances on both sides of the bridge remain open. Follow signed detour route. Anticipated completion Sept. 1.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Rehabilitating bridge over Carys Creek, located 0.3 mile south of Route 672 (Cary Creek Road). A temporary traffic signal will be installed on Friday to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

Greene County

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Bridge inspection over Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Use caution approaching the work zone.

Route 603 (Tabscott Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed at the Route 601 (Venable Road) intersection. Wednesday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during waterline installation.

Route 610 (Community House Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 604 (Covered Bridge Road) and the Goochland County line. Monday through Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Madison County

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 613 (Kinderhook Road). A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Dec. 22.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 614 (Locust Dale Road) – Pipe replacement near Culpeper-Orange county line. Road closed to through traffic on Wednesday. Use alternate routes.

Rappahannock County

Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.