Culpeper District Traffic Alert: March 5-9

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Debris removal between Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Tree removal operations at Route 240 (Crozet Avenue). Obey police direction Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 603 (Plunkett Road) – Replacing bridge over the Lynch River. Road closed to through traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion April 2018.

(UPDATE) Route 631 (Rio Road) – Reconstructing traffic signal at intersection of Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 601 (Old Garth Road) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Expect daily, intermittent lane closures. Anticipated completion June 2018.

(NEW) Route 664 (Buck Mountain Road) – Debris removal operations between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 810 (Dyke Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 667 (Catterton Road) – Brush removal operations between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 601 (Free Union Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 674 (Clark Road) – Debris removal operations between Route 671 (Millington Road) and Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) – Construction of sidewalk from Route 1315 (Commonwealth Drive) to Route 656 (Georgetown Road). Expect daily, intermittent lane closures. Anticipated completion June 2018.

(NEW) Route 747 (Preddy Creek Road) – Pipe replacement between Route 600 (Watts Passage) and Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road). Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

(NEW) Route 1206 (Orchard Drive) – Pipe replacement at Alberta Drive. Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Debris removal operations between Route 725 (Little Oak Drive) and Route 603 (White Shop Road). Northbound right lane closed Wednesday from 9:39 a.m. to 2 p.m. Obey traffic controls.

Route 633 (Norman Road) – Pipe replacement just north of Route 643 (North Merrimac Road). Road closed to through traffic Feb. 27 through March 6. Follow detour.

Route 647 (Twin Mountains Road) – Paving of a gravel road between Route 655 (Somerville Road) and Route 736 (Willis Ford Road). Expect intermittent lane closures.

Fauquier County

Route 15/17/29 (James Madison Highway) – Installation of traffic detection technology northbound between Route 1150 (Avenel Road) and Route 800 (Old Culpeper Road). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 15 (Eastern Bypass) – Bridge inspection over Route 15/29 (Lee Highway). Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., expect alternating lane closures. Obey traffic controls.

Route 50 (John S Mosby Highway) – Soil testing near bridge over Goose Creek. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect lane closures controlled by flagging.

Interstate 66 – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 725 (Tuckers Lane). Expect intermittent lane closures Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Route 725 (Tuckers Lane) – Rehabilitating Interstate 66 bridge over Route 725. Expect intermittent flagging operations Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. while crews work underneath the bridge. Use caution approaching work zone and obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Paving operations between the Albemarle County line and Route 600 (Paynes Mill Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 605 (Shannon Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) and the Goochland County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Venable Creek near Route 659 (Kent Store Way). Road closed to through traffic, use alternate routes. Anticipated completion in mid-March.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 250 (Three Notch Road) – Paving operations between Route 659 (Courthouse Road) and the Goochland County line. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Paving operations between Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 663 (Owens Creek Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic detection technology repairs between Route 662 (Shelby Road) and Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road/Seville Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 675 (Old Hollow Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.





