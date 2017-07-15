Culpeper District Traffic Alert: July 17-21

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or(UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County, City of Charlottesville

For more information about these projects and related traffic impacts, visit www.route29solutions.org or contact Lou Hatter, Communications Manager, 540-717-2890, lou.hatter@vdot.virginia.gov.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Expect single lane closures between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). The 40 mile-per-hour speed limit remains in effect through the work zone; motorists should remain alert, use caution and follow directional signs through the work zone.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour. That section of Zan Road is expected to reopen later this month.

Flagging operations will occur on Pepsi Place to install storm sewer system and on Seminole Court at Zan Road for grading and curb installation. Expect flagging operations on Hillsdale Drive and Greenbrier Drive at Pepsi Place for utility relocation.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Northbound right shoulder closed between Lewis and Clark Drive and Boulders Road for installation of advance warning flashers. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Stay alert for workers and equipment on the roadway shoulder.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mobile lane closures between the Nelson County line and Route 692 (Plank Road) for shoulder stone replacement. Work will begin on the northbound lanes, then switch to the southbound lanes. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reduce speed and stay alert for directional signs and traffic controls through the work zone.

Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Route 29/250 Bypass. Use caution traveling through work zone. Anticipated completion Sept. 28.

(UPDATED) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Mobile tree trimming operations in both directions between Route 691 (Greenwood Road) and Route 824 (Patterson Mill Lane). Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., stay alert for workers near the roadway.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over North Fork Rivanna River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion July 28.

Route 795 (Blenheim Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Hardware River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Oct. 30.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Roadway widening to four lanes.

Obey traffic controls and watch for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone as crews continue paving and striping operations.

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. , expect intermittent lane closures from 0.9 mile west of Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) to Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road). Speed limit reduced to 45 mph in the work zone. Anticipated completion in early fall.

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge inspections with lane and shoulder closures at Route 522 (Fredericksburg Road) and Route 792 (Brandy Road) overpasses. Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for signs and equipment parked on the road shoulders near the bridges.

Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Construction of new interchange at Route 666 (Braggs Corner Road). Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., intermittent lane closures will occur on Route 29 and Route 666. Speed limit reduced to 35 mph on Route 666 and to 50 mph on Route 29 through the work zone. Anticipated completion Aug. 18.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Mowing on shoulders and median strip Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mobile lane closures. Watch for slow-moving equipment along shoulders and median and follow directional signs and arrow boards.

Various routes – Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing repairs under VDOT permit. Use posted detour routes during closures.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge sweeping and cleaning between mileposts 14.8 and 36.7 from 9 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Mobile work zone with alternating lane and shoulder closures. Be alert for signs and slow-moving equipment on the roadway and shoulders.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Bridge inspection between milepost 20.3 and 20.5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Alternating lane and shoulder closures during bridge inspection work. Be alert for signs and equipment parked on the road shoulders near the bridges.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Milling and paving from Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) to Route 1128 (Edgewood Drive) from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Alternating lane and shoulder closures. Slow down and stay alert for signs directing traffic through the work zone.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Milling and paving from Route 649 (Germantown Road) to Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Alternating lane and shoulder closures. Slow down and stay alert for signs directing traffic through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Route 605 (Dumfries Road) – Roadway improvements under VDOT permit at the intersection of Welford Street and P.B. Smith Elementary School. Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls. Anticipated completion in early August.

Route 702 (Frogtown Road) – Replacing superstructure of the bridge over Cromwells Run. Road closed to through traffic at the bridge; all entrances on both sides of the bridge remain open. Follow signed detour route. Anticipated completion Sept. 1.

Route 659 (Fox Groves Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Fluvanna County

Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Construction of roundabout at Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., motorists can expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Anticipated completion Aug. 23.

(UPDATE) Route 606 (Rose Hill Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 659 (Stage Junction Road) to the dead end. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., stay alert for crews working near the roadway. Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

Greene County

Route 607 (Matthew Mill Road) – Intersection improvements at Route 29 (Seminole Trail). Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures. Stay alert for workers near the roadway. Anticipated completion Sept. 6.

Louisa County

(NEW) Route 601 (Perkins Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed between Route 681 (Venable Road) and Route 603 (Tabscott Road). Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

(UPDATE) Route 623 (Perkins Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Stay alert for contractors unloading equipment on the shoulder between Route 653 (Grace Johnson Road) and Route 659 (Kents Store Road). Mondaythrough Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging.

(UPDATE) Route 653 (Grace Johnson Road) – Pipe installation between Route 659 (Kents Store Way) and the Fluvanna County line. Northbound lane closed Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., one-lane traffic through the work zone controlled by flagging. Stay alert for workers on the shoulder.

Route 658 (Old Apple Grove Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Turners Creek. Road closed to traffic. Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

(NEW) Route 681 (Venable Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Both shoulders closed at the Route 653 (Three Chopt Road) intersection. Wednesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect intermittent road closures during material deliveries.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing on shoulders and median strip Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mobile lane closures. Watch for slow-moving equipment along shoulders and median and follow directional signs and arrow boards.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Rehabilitating the bridge over the Conway River. A temporary traffic signal is in place to control two-way traffic through the work zone. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., expect lane closures in both directions between the Greene County line and Route 666 (Pea Ridge Road). Motorists should obey traffic controls, use caution traveling through the work zone and expect minor delays. Anticipated completion Nov. 20.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing on shoulders and median strip Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mobile lane closures. Watch for slow-moving equipment along shoulders and median and follow directional signs and arrow boards.

Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Trench widening on roadway shoulders near Washington and Sperryville. Alternating lane closures Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Motorists should be alert for directional signs as they approach the work zone.

Route 628 (Dearing Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over a tributary of the Jordan River. Road closed to traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Aug. 21.

Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Route 681 (Rolling Road) – Paving of a gravel road. Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging. Obey traffic controls.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.