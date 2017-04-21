 jump to example.com

Culpeper District: Share your input on transportation priorities

Published Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, 9:31 am

VDOT invites residents of Central Virginia to share comments on transportation projects that have been recommended for funding through Virginia’s SMART SCALE process.

This data-driven prioritization process was used to score more than 400 transportation projects statewide, including 35 received from localities and regional planning bodies within VDOT’s Culpeper District.

A formal public hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at the VDOT Culpeper District Office, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper. Comments are also welcomed by email to Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov or by mail to VDOT Infrastructure Investment Director, 1401 East Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23219. The comment deadline is May 16.

Public comments will be considered by the Commonwealth Transportation Board as it develops the Six-Year Improvement Program for fiscal years 2018-2023. The SYIP allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation projects.

 

