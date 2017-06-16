 jump to example.com

CU researchers demonstrate safety, effectiveness of fecal transplantation on brain function

Published Friday, Jun. 16, 2017, 6:33 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine have successfully demonstrated that transferring stool from a healthy donor to cirrhosis patients who suffer from recurrent hepatic encephalopathy can improve brain functioning, reduce confusion and reduce hospitalization for that patient population. Hepatic encephalopathy is a brain disorder that commonly manifests as a complication of cirrhosis. It can lead to fatigue, inability to concentrate, confusion and, in some cases, death.

vcuResults from the first randomized human trial of the procedure were recently published online in the journal Hepatology.

“Fecal transplantation has been used to treat other conditions, but this is the first randomized trial of this kind in liver disease and cirrhosis,” said Jasmohan S. Bajaj, M.D., an associate professor in the School of Medicine. Bajaj led the team of researchers who oversaw fecal microbial transplantation in cirrhosis patients at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center. All of the patients in the study were receiving the maximum treatment possible for HE, but continued to suffer from disease-related symptoms.

Cirrhosis, which is characterized by prominent and irreversible scarring of the liver, is caused by a variety of conditions such as viral hepatitis and chronic alcohol abuse. The disease affected about 2.8 million people and resulted in 1.3 million deaths in 2015, according to an article published last year in the medical journal The Lancet.

Bajaj led a study published last year in the journals Hepatology and Scientific Reports that revealed that the gut bacteria found in the intestinal tract and in stool was associated with hepatic encephalopathy. The most recent finding builds upon that research.

“This initial small study shows that even in very sick patients with liver disease, fecal transplants can be safe and can improve brain functioning,” Bajaj said. “Patients with cirrhosis who are already on maximum treatment could potentially benefit from this research.”

Bajaj, who practices medicine and teaches at VCU School of Medicine’s Department of Internal Medicine and at the McGuire VA Medical Center, is already planning next steps. He plans to build on the most recent scientific findings with a new National Institutes of Health-funded research trial that uses oral capsules instead of enemas to achieve the same outcome.

“Dr. Bajaj’s latest research embodies VCU School of Medicine and VCU Health’s ongoing commitment to applying novel research in the clinical and basic sciences, and then translating those research discoveries into excellent patient care,” said Peter F. Buckley, M.D., dean of the VCU School of Medicine. “The discoveries would not be possible without the support of our colleagues at McGuire VA Medical Center, where 100 percent of the research was conducted, and we are grateful for that collaboration.”

Donor materials for both studies are provided by nonprofit stool bank OpenBiome, which is also a collaborator in the research project.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Thunder Valley NHRA Spring Nationals Interview: Matt Hagan
Slowly budding tropical system to stir downpours, seas in Gulf of Mexico next week
Tim Kaine statement on Trump action on Cuba
Virginia unemployment rate steady at 3.8 percent
They don’t call it Thunder Valley for nothing
Mark Warner statement on Trump administration Cuba rollback
Game Notes: Turks look for win in first matchup with Lumberjacks
Charlottesville man charged in Staunton shooting
How to handle a home repair job
How to make your online casino profitable?
Valley League alums well-represented in 2017 MLB Draft
Kaine, Warner talk Senate healthcare reform
Potomac fends off rally by Mudcats in 4-2 win
McAuliffe announces $83 million for criminal justice programs
She’s crafty: Virginia now home to 206 licensed breweries
Two homers down Lynchburg
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 