 jump to example.com

CTB awards two roads contracts totaling $18.7 million

Published Wednesday, Sep. 20, 2017, 8:41 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

road work transportationThe Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) approved two contracts at their monthly meeting today totaling $18.7 million for maintenance and construction projects in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Salem and Northern Virginia Districts.

 

Bridge over railroad on Backlick Road in Fairfax County will be replaced to allow third rail track

A $5.6 million contract was awarded to Shirley Contracting Company, LLC of Lorton to replace the existing bridge that carries Backlick Road over rail tracks in VDOT’s Northern Virginia District. The new bridge will accommodate the addition of a third rail track and increase the vertical clearance above the tracks for potential future electrification as part of the Atlantic Gateway Project, which includes the D.C. to Richmond Southeast High Speed Rail project.

The project is expected to be complete by spring 2019.

 

Bridge on Route 220 over Back Creek in Roanoke County will be replaced

A $13.1 million contract was awarded to Fielder’s Choice Enterprises, Inc. of Charlottesville to replace the existing bridge that carries Route 220 over Back Creek in the Salem District. The current structure was built in 1947.

The new bridge will provide wider shoulders, and earthwork will improve sight distance at the intersection with Crowell Gap Road.

The project is expected to be complete in spring 2020.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

Another new poll gives Northam big lead in Virginia governor race

One Virginia governor race poll released yesterday had Democrat Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie tied.

Poll: Trump unpopular in Virginia

President Donald Trump is well under water among Virginia voters, according to new poll results released by the University of Mary Washington.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Virginia Chili, Blues n' Brews Festival set for Saturday

The Virginia Chili, Blues n' Brews Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday in Downtown Waynesboro.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

UVA alum Chris Long to donate first six NFL game checks to fund scholarships

The Chris Long Foundation announced today that Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long will donate his first six game checks of the 2017 NFL season to fund two scholarships in his hometown of Charlottesville.

Game Preview: VMI, Chattanooga look to get back on track on Saturday

VMI knew the 2017 football season was going to be a rebuilding year. Chattanooga, coming off a playoff appearance in 2016, had its usual high expectations.

Game Preview: UVA has a chance at Boise State

Vegas and the ESPN Power Index don’t give UVA much of a chance to win at Boise State on Friday night.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: First look at UVA-Boise State

Chris Graham and Scott German take a first look at the UVA-Boise State game set for Friday night.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

   
Recent Posts
Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race
United Nations of Comedy Tour returns to The Paramount
McAuliffe, partners launch new transit services on I-66
Richmond Symphony to perform at Bridgewater College Sept. 30
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Libertarian gubernatorial nominee Cliff Hyra
Northam campaign to air new TV ad: ‘Enron Ed’
Army research grant could employ physics theory to control epidemics, understand brain
Report: 10 million meal increase in statewide school breakfast program
Early look at 2018: Kaine with big leads over potential GOP rivals in poll
Virginia Chili, Blues n’ Brews Festival set for Saturday
Kroger announces Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan
Virginia Festival of the Book announces 2018 headliners
Virginia Organizing to protest healthcare, education cuts
Virginia Tech collaboration with colleges and universities allows Virginia Cyber Range to thrive
Three injured in apartment fire in Waynesboro
Reggae artist Mighty Joshua enthralls at IX Art Park this Saturday
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 