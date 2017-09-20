CTB awards two roads contracts totaling $18.7 million

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) approved two contracts at their monthly meeting today totaling $18.7 million for maintenance and construction projects in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Salem and Northern Virginia Districts.

Bridge over railroad on Backlick Road in Fairfax County will be replaced to allow third rail track

A $5.6 million contract was awarded to Shirley Contracting Company, LLC of Lorton to replace the existing bridge that carries Backlick Road over rail tracks in VDOT’s Northern Virginia District. The new bridge will accommodate the addition of a third rail track and increase the vertical clearance above the tracks for potential future electrification as part of the Atlantic Gateway Project, which includes the D.C. to Richmond Southeast High Speed Rail project.

The project is expected to be complete by spring 2019.

Bridge on Route 220 over Back Creek in Roanoke County will be replaced

A $13.1 million contract was awarded to Fielder’s Choice Enterprises, Inc. of Charlottesville to replace the existing bridge that carries Route 220 over Back Creek in the Salem District. The current structure was built in 1947.

The new bridge will provide wider shoulders, and earthwork will improve sight distance at the intersection with Crowell Gap Road.

The project is expected to be complete in spring 2020.