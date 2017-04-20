 jump to example.com

CTB awards roads contracts totaling $69.6 million

Published Thursday, Apr. 20, 2017, 9:27 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

fhwaThe Commonwealth Transportation Board approved two contracts at its monthly meeting Wednesday totaling $69.6 million for maintenance and construction projects in the VDOT Salem and Northern Virginia districts.

 

Safety improvements on Route 220 in Botetourt County will widen shoulders, realign intersections, add rumble strips and turning lanes

A design-build contract totaling $64.5 million was awarded to Faulconer Construction Company, Inc. of Charlottesville for safety improvements on an 8.9-mile stretch of Route 220 in VDOT’s Salem District. The work will begin just south of Route 43 (Narrow Passage Road) and run to Route 727 (Farm Fork Road).

The project will widen shoulders, realign intersections, add turn lanes, create additional passing zones, and add raised centerline pavement markings as well as rumble strips in the center and on the edge-line of the road.

The three-phase project is expected to be complete by August 2021.

 

Bridges on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County will be repaired

A $5.1 million contract was awarded to Martins Construction Corp. of Falls Church to repair two bridges along the ramp from southbound I-495 (Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway) to northbound I-395 in the Northern Virginia District.

The bridge over northbound I-495 (the Inner Loop) will receive a new concrete overlay, work on the deck joints, new beam bearings, paint on the steel superstructure, and repairs to the concrete piers and abutments. The bridge was built in 1975.

Repairs to ramps over the Norfolk Southern Railroad will include replacing the concrete bridge deck and beam bearings, repairing the pre-stressed concrete beams, concrete piers and abutments, and pavement on the approach to the bridge. This section was built in 1959.

The project is expected to be complete in June 2018.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Nationals Report: Bryce Harper is back
Northam calls for dark money disclosure law
Spectrum Brands to retrain employees in Montgomery County
EMU scores 10 runs, but can’t slow down No. 1 Shenandoah
The need for hiring a reliable essay writing service
New robotics teaching lab enhances engineers’ skills
Virginia youths to learn safe driving skills at VSP Driver Training Complex
Focused ultrasound named a top clinical research achievement
Daniel Lynch dazzles as No. 11 Virginia tops JMU, 7-2
Gomez guides Squirrels in eighth inning uprising
Herring leads fight against Muslim ban on appeal
Mountain And Valley Solar Co-op selects Sigora Solar to serve group
Byler ends 40-day Healing Justice Fast
Lora’s long ball earns Potomac a 6-2 win
Ragged Branch Distillery to open craft spirits production in Albemarle County
Virginia Tech international affairs expert explains UK elections
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 