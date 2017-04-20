CTB awards roads contracts totaling $69.6 million

The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved two contracts at its monthly meeting Wednesday totaling $69.6 million for maintenance and construction projects in the VDOT Salem and Northern Virginia districts.

Safety improvements on Route 220 in Botetourt County will widen shoulders, realign intersections, add rumble strips and turning lanes

A design-build contract totaling $64.5 million was awarded to Faulconer Construction Company, Inc. of Charlottesville for safety improvements on an 8.9-mile stretch of Route 220 in VDOT’s Salem District. The work will begin just south of Route 43 (Narrow Passage Road) and run to Route 727 (Farm Fork Road).

The project will widen shoulders, realign intersections, add turn lanes, create additional passing zones, and add raised centerline pavement markings as well as rumble strips in the center and on the edge-line of the road.

The three-phase project is expected to be complete by August 2021.

Bridges on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County will be repaired

A $5.1 million contract was awarded to Martins Construction Corp. of Falls Church to repair two bridges along the ramp from southbound I-495 (Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway) to northbound I-395 in the Northern Virginia District.

The bridge over northbound I-495 (the Inner Loop) will receive a new concrete overlay, work on the deck joints, new beam bearings, paint on the steel superstructure, and repairs to the concrete piers and abutments. The bridge was built in 1975.

Repairs to ramps over the Norfolk Southern Railroad will include replacing the concrete bridge deck and beam bearings, repairing the pre-stressed concrete beams, concrete piers and abutments, and pavement on the approach to the bridge. This section was built in 1959.

The project is expected to be complete in June 2018.