CTB awards contracts for final phase of Odd Fellows Interchange and Improvement Project

The Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) awarded three contracts worth approximately $20.3 million for major infrastructure improvements in the Lynchburg District of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Odd Fellows Road Interchange and Improvement Project

An $8.7 million contract was awarded to W.C. English, Inc. of Lynchburg to reconstruct Odd Fellows Road from Mayflower Drive to Business Route 29 (Lynchburg Expressway), to result in a two-lane road with a two-way turn lane in the center.

The project, in the City of Lynchburg, will also replace a bridge over the railroad, and include the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Odd Fellows Road and Albert Lankford Road/Murray Place.

This is the second and final phase of the Odd Fellows Road Interchange and Improvement Project, and is funded through SMART SCALE. Expected completion is in late fall 2019.

Area paving

The CTB awarded two contracts worth approximately $11.6 million to pave multiple routes in four counties. A $5.1 million contract was awarded to Boxley Materials Company for paving in Campbell and Appomattox counties and a $6.5 million contract was awarded to S.L. Williamson Company, Inc. for paving in Amherst and Nelson counties.

The paving work will be completed in the 2018 paving season, along with multiple other planned paving projects.

For more information about VDOT projects and programs, visit www.VirginiaDOT.org.





