Cruise-In for a Cause to benefit Daily Living Center

The Daily Living Center is hosting Cruise-In for a Cause, a benefit event scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, in the Food Lion parking lot on Hopeman Parkway in Waynesboro.

All cars, trucks, bikes are welcome. Trophies will be awarded in all classes.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The registration fee is $15. Spectator admission is free.

The cruise-in will feature live music and concessions.

Proceeds will benefit the Daily Living Center, a non-profit adult day health care center serving Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County since 1988.

For more information about the event, call (540) 949-4151 or go online to DailyLivingCenter.com.