Crossroads to Brain Injury Recovery adds Dr. Jaime Lee to board

Published Friday, Apr. 21, 2017, 9:25 am

Crossroads to Brain Injury Recovery announced that Dr. Jaime Lee has joined the organization as a board member.

Dr. Lee is an expert who has published extensively related to her work with neurogenic communication disorders. Dr. Lee received her Ph.D. in communication disorders & sciences from the University of Oregon, an M.S. in speech language pathology from Vanderbilt University and her B.A. in sociology from Indiana University.

She currently manages the Aphasia Research and Treatment Lab at James Madison University, which complements her research on Supported Conversation Group to Promote Communication and Quality of Life in Individuals with Aphasia.

Her full research areas of interest include:

  • Adult Neurogenic Communication Disorders
  • Relationship of cognitive variables (attention, working memory) and language performance in aphasia
  • Computer-based treatment for reading and writing in aphasia
  • Social approaches to enhance participation and quality of life in persons with aphasia

Crossroads is excited to continue to recruit board members who represent a variety of diverse interests within the field of brain injury recovery, from specialists to caregivers.

Crossroads to Brain Injury Recovery is a not-for-profit organization that serves 5 counties in Virginia improving the quality of life for those affected by brain injury by helping individuals lead more independent and productive lives. Services include case management, community support services, behavior supports, information and referral, and professional and case consultation.

For more information about Crossroads, visit www.c2bir.org or call 540-568-8923.

