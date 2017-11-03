Crimora man charged in Waynesboro crash

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a Crimora man with reckless driving today due to a crash that temporarily blocked traffic on West Main Street near the city limits, and necessitated the extrication of two persons from one of the vehicles involved.

Officers along with fire and EMS responded to the call at approximately 11:58 a.m. and found that a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, which was overturned with two occupants trapped inside, had been traveling east on West Main Street when it attempted to turn left onto Community Drive and drove into the path of a west bound 2015 Toyota Venza. The Venza was operated by a Fishersville woman who declined medical attention at the scene.

The driver of the Blazer, Sean R. Sears, 40, of Crimora, who was charged in the crash, was transported by ambulance to Augusta Health with non-life threatening injuries. An adult male passenger, also in the blazer, was flown from Eagles Nest Airport to UVA by helicopter, but is also believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

The Blazer is a total loss and damage to the Venza is estimated to be $5,000.