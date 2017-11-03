 jump to example.com
 

Crimora man charged in Waynesboro crash

Published Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 4:02 pm

policeThe Waynesboro Police Department has charged a Crimora man with reckless driving today due to a crash that temporarily blocked traffic on West Main Street near the city limits, and necessitated the extrication of two persons from one of the vehicles involved.

Officers along with fire and EMS responded to the call at approximately 11:58 a.m. and found that a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer, which was overturned with two occupants trapped inside, had been traveling east on West Main Street when it attempted to turn left onto Community Drive and drove into the path of a west bound 2015 Toyota Venza. The Venza was operated by a Fishersville woman who declined medical attention at the scene.

The driver of the Blazer, Sean R. Sears, 40, of Crimora, who was charged in the crash, was transported by ambulance to Augusta Health with non-life threatening injuries. An adult male passenger, also in the blazer, was flown from Eagles Nest Airport to UVA by helicopter, but is also believed to have non-life threatening injuries.

The Blazer is a total loss and damage to the Venza is estimated to be $5,000.

    

Volunteer breathes life back into Tri for the Y

Tom Herlihy asked Waynesboro YMCA executive director Jeff Fife what had happened to the annual Tri for the Y sprint triathlon series from a few years back.

Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit Day

Fishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.

Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018

The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.

Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchup

Chris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
 
Discussion