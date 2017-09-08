 jump to example.com

Creative ways of promoting your business

Published Friday, Sep. 8, 2017, 8:59 am

businessPromoting a business effectively isn’t easy. Consumer psychology is a complex field and one that we are really only now beginning to truly understand. The modern business landscape is one that is more conducive than ever to the founding of new startups, even if only a small fraction will ever achieve success. Because of this, the number of businesses in any given field competing for consumers is larger than ever and while the increased competition this brings is ultimately a good thing for consumers, it means that it is now harder than ever to get your business noticed. Below are some of the more creative ways you can promote your business in order to make sure that you stand out from the rest of the crowd.

 

Social Media

Social media is one of the most important advertising platforms for any modern business. Social media platforms offer an unparalleled way of interacting with fans, drawing in new customers, and promoting your brand. No business in today’s day and age should be without at least a few social media profiles. It is estimated that as many as two-thirds of adults in America use social media and this would represent a tenfold increase over the last decade. The opportunity to reach such a significant portion of the adult population when marketing your brand is one that is far too good to pass up. You can use your social media profiles to inform customers of new offers and promotions, as well as communicating with them in an unobtrusive way and thus making sure that your business is always in their minds.

 

Giveaways

Contests and giveaways are an excellent way to drive up business and to make your company stand out from the competition. Memorable promotional campaigns lead to increased brand loyalty and make customers much more likely to remember your business. Combining this with social media means you can run exclusive promotions and competitions through your social media profile, which in turn leads to more people liking and sharing your company’s page; the more visible you are the more likely you are to pick up new customers.

 

Business Cards

Business cards are a tried and tested method of retaining new contacts. But, while the old fashioned, simple business card is fine, there are far more creative and memorable options. For example, many businesses are now opting for ‘interactive’ business cards such as those made by a particular home security company, which features a set of working lock picks that can be popped out. There are other cards, which can be folded in certain ways to turn them into objects relevant to the business they are advertising. The only limit here is your creativity and imagination.

Promoting your business as creatively as possible is the best way of ensuring an effective marketing campaign. Businesses who steam on ahead with the same dull and tired tactics are instantly recognizable for their lack of innovation and initiative. Set you and your business apart from the crowd by promoting your business creatively.

