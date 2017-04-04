 jump to example.com

Crazy sports from around the world!

Published Tuesday, Apr. 4, 2017, 12:42 pm

So we all know that sports makes the world go round, but how much do you really know about the topic?

In Canada, the most popular sporting events are hockey, baseball, soccer, football, lacrosse, and basketball. These games are widely available to watch on TV or online, have huge cult followings, and jam packed schedules of games that you can go and watch in person. Due to the ever-increasing popularity of sports it is only natural that sports betting has grown in popularity. With increasing technological advances, viewers can place bets on their favourite teams wherever they are and whenever they want. To find out more about sports betting on your favourite games, you can read more in this bet365 comprehensive review, which gives details of a popular online casino which also offers sports betting.

But what about other countries? Do you know anything about some of the weird and wonderful sporting events that are popular in other corners of the world?

Read on to find out the top five strangest popular sports from other countries.

 

Oil Wrestling, Turkey

Ok so this sport does not need much introduction as it does pretty much what it says on the tin. The key ingredients in this game are big men, oil, and wrestling. Known as Kirkpinar in Turkish, it is an extremely popular sport with several big festivals held each year, each one attracting thousands of spectators and enthusiasts. As you can imagine, having to wrestle someone that is covered in oil, is not without its challenges, and the winner is whoever can either pin down the opponent, or raise him above his shoulders. Not an easy feat I am sure!

 

Zorbing, New Zealand

Have you ever seen a hamster in a plastic ball? You know the ones, you put the hamster inside and they run around in it for hours? Well substitute the hamster for a human and the little ball for a big, plastic globe and you have Zorbing. Competitors get inside their big plastic balls and race each other down hills whilst navigating bumps, hills, and ramps along the way. Tracks tend to average about half a mile and this sport has become extremely popular recreationally and competitively!

 

Lawnmower Racing, UK

You know the lawnmowers that you sit on and drive around? Well did you know that the UK is a hot bed for competitive racing of these machines? Each driver kits out their lawnmower in stylish team colours which they coordinate with their clothing, and they battle it out on the country fields as they navigate obstacle courses, and labyrinth like tracks to reach the finish line. Whilst this is not the fastest paced sport, the enthusiasm of the crowd and the seriousness manner in which everyone takes the whole event is sure to provide you with ample entertainment.

 

Ostrich Racing, Africa

Ostrich racing originally came from Africa but due to its success its popularity and fan base has spread internationally. Jockeys don a helmet and safety gear, mount their bird, and race to the finish line in a high-octane race. Did you know that an ostrich can reach an impressive 43 miles per hour and has a leg reach of over 16 feet per stride! Whilst we don’t think that it will be overtaking horse racing any time soon, it is definitely worth checking out, even if just for the comedy value.

So there we have it, if you get bored of your usual hockey or soccer games, there is a world of other exciting sports out there for your viewing and betting pleasure. And remember, if you suck at football, who knows, you could have a lucrative career as an ostrich racer

