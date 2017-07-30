Crash on West Main in Waynesboro sends one to hospital

The Waynesboro Fire Department was dispatched for a motor vehicle crash at 7:39 Sunday morning in the area of West Main Street and Bookerdale Road.

Crews arrived on scene to find a vehicle on its side in a field and initial evaluation revealed one patient unresponsive and trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews from Engine 13 and 11 worked quickly to stabilize the overturned vehicle, and gain access to the person trapped inside. Once stabilization was established, with step chocks and a winch on Engine 13, a WFD paramedic made access to the patient, and based on his initial assessment, continued air medical.

Stabilization was re-checked, and extrication continued by members of WFD cutting the roof of the vehicle at the posts, and flapping down the roof to gain access to the passenger compartment. The patient was then secured on a backboard by WFD and members of the Waynesboro First Aid Crew, and at that time patient care was transferred to the AirCare 5 crew who landed on scene in an adjacent field.

The Waynesboro Police are investigating to two-vehicle crash. The occupant of the other vehicle refused treatment on scene.