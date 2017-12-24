Court Square Theater kicks off New Year with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater announces the arrival of renowned bluegrass band Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys, performing Friday, January 19.

Ralph Stanley II, son of original Clinch Mountain Boy Dr. Ralph Stanley, is a multi-award wining songwriter and musician. After being taught the banjo by Ralph Sr., Ralph II found himself captivated by the guitar, an instrument he’s been playing ever since. A 1977 video of Clinch Mountain Boys lead singer Keith Whitley inspired Ralph II to pursue music professionally, eventually leading him to join Ralph Sr. and The Clinch Mountain Boys in June 1995.

With six solo albums and two Grammy nominations for albums recorded under Rebel Records, Ralph II is no stranger to acclaim. In 2002, he earned his first Grammy nomination alongside his father for the Jim Lauderdale collaboration “Lost in the Lonesome Pines.” Now, Ralph II leads Clinch Mountain Boys John Rigsby (fiddle and mandolin), Alex Leach (banjo), and Noah brown (upright bass) for a foot stompin’ show every time.

Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys will perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Friday, January 19th. Doors open at 6:00 PM with the show beginning at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $18 advance and $21 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in Downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.