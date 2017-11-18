Court Square Theater hosts Hank Williams tribute concert

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater will again pay tribute to the legendary country singer and songwriter Hank Williams, Sr. with a celebratory concert on Thursday, December 28.

Hank Williams, Sr. secured himself in country music fame with songs such as “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Hey, Good Lookin’,” and “Lovesick Blues.” Once a staple at the Grand Ole Opry, he has been inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although Williams tragically passed away on New Year’s Eve 1953 at the age of 29, his legacy –and fan base – remains.

The Hank Williams tribute concert will be hosted by two-time GRAMMY winners Cathy Fink and Marcy Marxer, who are known for blending traditional and contemporary folk with swing and old-time country. Robin and Linda Williams, Prairie Home Companion regulars and long-time performers on stages ranging from The Grand Ole Opry to NPR’s All Things Considered, will accompany Fink and Marxer. Bill Kirchen, Patrick McAvinue, Robbie Fulks, and Mark Schatz will round out the nostalgic evening.

The Hank Williams tribute concert will perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Thursday, December 28. Doors open at 6:00pm with the performance beginning at 7:00pm. Tickets are $24 in advance and $28 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.