Couple accused of bilking Grottoes senior

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer and Brian Shenk, a Grottoes couple, for alleged financial exploitation of a 72-year-old Grottoes senior.

A family member alerted authorities that Jennifer Shenk, an in-home healthcare giver, was suspected of stealing personal belongings of the victim. An investigation was subsequently launched by an Augusta County Sheriff’s Investigator and Adult Protective Services.

The investigation revealed that the Shenks both used the victim’s debit card for personal reasons. It also revealed that Mr. Shenk, who was not providing any assistance but would frequent the home while his wife was working, sold a few of the items reported missing.

The following charges were placed:

Jennifer Shenk, 32:







1 felony count of financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult

Brian Shenk, 29: 1 felony count of financial exploitation of an incapacitated adult

1 misdemeanor count of obtaining money by false pretenses.

If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

