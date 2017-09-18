Corps of Cadets alumnus Mike Krieger named ECU game Hokie Hero
Published Monday, Sep. 18, 2017, 1:27 pm
Corps of Cadets alumnus Mike Krieger named ECU game Hokie Hero
U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Mike Krieger, at left, and 1st Lt Daniel Recktenwald both graduated from the Corps of Cadets in 2013. Krieger earned his degree in civil engineering. Recktenwald earned his degree in political science. Both earned a minor in leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development.
U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Mike Krieger, a Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets alumnus who earned a degree in civil engineering from the College of Engineering and a minor in leadership studies from the Rice Center for Leader Development in 2014, was selected as the Hokie Hero for Saturday’s football game against East Carolina.
The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review magazine.
Krieger is deployed to the Middle East in support of the Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command. He is an engineer platoon commander for 1st Battalion, 7th Marines, and his platoon supports Operation Inherent Resolve.
