Corps of Cadets alum Evan Wright named Boston College game Hokie Hero

The Hokie Hero program honors corps alumni who are deployed. Recipients are highlighted by Jon Laaser and Mike Burnop during their radio broadcast of Hokie football games, on the Corps of Cadets website, and in the Corps Review magazine.

Wright is deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve with a mission to defeat the Islamic State group. He serves as an operations officer, coordinating American and partner nations’ air power in the theater.