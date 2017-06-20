 jump to example.com

Coonrod carries Squirrels in series opener

Published Tuesday, Jun. 20, 2017, 11:57 pm

Sam Coonrod lasted a season-high seven innings on Tuesday, leading the Flying Squirrels (29-40) in a 5-4 win over Hartford (30-38) at The Diamond. Coonrod retired the final 13 batters he faced and the Richmond offense backed him with 10 hits, including home runs from Miguel Gomez and Dylan Davis. Tyler Cyr closed the game with a 1-2-3 ninth, earning his ninth save of the year. Richmond will seek their third consecutive win in the middle game of the series on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday is a Wine up Wednesday. A full rundown of promotions can be found here.

richmond flying squirrelsThe Richmond defense faltered behind Coonrod at the outset during a three-run second inning. Josh Fuentes reached on a base hit to open the inning and took second on an errant pickoff throw. Juan Ciriaco then reached on an error and pitcher Jack Wynkoop bunted runners to second and third. Anthony Phillips followed with a two-run single and Max White later added a run-scoring base hit. Hartford led 3-0 after the second inning.

The Squirrels responded with a run in the bottom of the inning off of Hartford starter Jack Wynkoop. Brandon Bednar doubled to open the inning and advanced to third on a bunt. Dylan Davis drove in the run, grounding a ball to second base.

Hartford continued to apply pressure on Coonrod with three more base runners and another run in the third inning. The Yard Goats made it a 4-1 when Drew Weeks reached on a walk and eventually scored on Dom Nunez’ sacrifice fly.

Coonrod clamped down after the first three innings, retiring the final 13 batters he faced. The righty needed only six pitches to retire the side in the fifth inning and cruised through the seventh. Coonrod (3-7) finished with seven strikeouts to only one walk. He allowed four runs (one earned) on seven hits in the win.

Dylan Davis clobbers his third home run of the year to pull Richmond to within two, 4-2. Davis drilled a shot over the left field wall to start the fifth. It was the first homer for Davis since May 17 at Akron. The Squirrels rallied for three more runs in the sixth inning to take their first lead of the game, 5-4. Miguel Gomez walloped a two-run homer over the left field wall, tying the game. Jerry Sands then tripled off the right field wall and C.J. Hinojosa connected on an RBI base hit. Wynkoop finished the inning and his outing on his 83rd pitch of the outing.

Collin Balester replaced Coonrod in the eighth inning and racked up a pair of strikeouts, earning a hold and getting the game to Tyler Cyr in the ninth. Cyr set down Hartford 1-2-3 to earn his ninth save. Cyr is now tied for second in the league in saves.

