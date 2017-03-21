Why content marketers should be using animated videos?

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

If you’re a digital marketer, you would definitely want to create a plan that relies on upon your capacity to hold clients and not simply draw in them. Creation of animated videos is one of the leading tools digital marketers are actively using to draw in their targeted audience and convey the desired information to them. Video content is easier to grasp and quickly grabs anyone’s attention. Animated videos are significantly more fruitful at holding the attention of guests to your site. Moreover, these small videos are probably going to become famous online, thus, consequently bringing you heaps of followers on the web. This is additionally an extraordinary approach to use the social networking sites which expanding significantly for online advertisers. Today, there are several agencies and websites that provide fantastic animated videos like explainer videos, whiteboard animation and so on. Videezly, Spiel Creative, Moovly, etc. are some of the leading names in the business that can help you with some compelling content to woe your audience.

Animated explainer videos can make any business catch everyone’s eye and get the desired results in a matter of few seconds. Gone are those occasions when business sites would be loaded with blogs and articles to engage the potential customers. These days, the trend has moved towards utilizing animated videos to get client attention. The benefit of utilizing such videos is that they not only impart the purposed feeling to the customers, they also take into account varying audio-video mix. A video can soak up everything from instant messages and enhancements to illustrations and intelligent components in order to offer the most grounded yet a great degree of subtleness to send their message across to their clients.

Animated movies are a better option than live action video because they are cheaper since you wont have to pay for actors, directors, locations etc.). It is not sufficient to just embed videos in your website; you also need to ensure that they are effective at increasing your business. The following tips will be of great help to you:

Animated videos are a superior alternative than other videos involving actual humans since they are less expensive. You won’t need to pay for any on-screen characters or the executives and so on. However, it is not adequate to simply post an animated video to your site. First, you need to make sure that they are compelling enough and helpful at expanding your business. Some coming tips that you should be looking for are; (a) Get the video made by experts in the industry. They’ll create the right script and before it goes in for further processes. (b) Try to keep the video under the time of 90 seconds or else your audience might go bore. However, try to incorporate all the necessary pointers that you wanted to show. (c) Make it SEO friendly so that it gets viewed by more people. For this, use the trending tags and headlines. (d) Lastly, do not upload too many videos on a single page. This will make it too heavy to open or even scroll. You can play around with screen shot of your video and compose textual content around it to help your viewers understand better.

With these easy and simple steps you can definitely boost your digital marketing campaign.