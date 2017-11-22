Consumer Energy Alliance kicks off energy education campaign in Virginia

Consumer Energy Alliance has launched a statewide campaign designed to educate Virginia policymakers, families and businesses about the benefits of energy and the central role it plays in their everyday lives and budget.

CEA’s “Campaign for America’s Energy” will highlight the importance of affordable, reliable energy in the lives of families and businesses and the consequences that result from bad policy decisions. CEA will continue to hold the energy industry in Virginia and throughout its neighboring states to a high safety standard while recognizing the need for continued innovation to advance environmental goals.

The launch of this movement, aimed at changing, balancing, and improving the energy discussion so that those directly impacted – American families and businesses – have a greater voice in the dialogue. The effort will encourage elected officials and those in the Old Dominion to adopt policies that support energy production and delivery as well as sound environmental stewardship. Specifically in Virginia, the Campaign will focus on key energy issues, including offshore development, infrastructure and personal energy security.

CEA also aims to bring greater awareness to how rejecting or delaying energy production and infrastructure projects hurts lower-income households and those on fixed incomes. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Virginians spend nearly $3,290 annually on energy. For a low-income Virginian living at the poverty line, that translates to over 27 percent of their individual income. These expenses often saddle households who can least afford them, especially like the almost 15 percent of Virginia residents who are seniors.

“Today’s hyper-partisan political climate is preventing Virginia’s small businesses and families from reaping the benefits of advancements in energy production and delivery,” said Brett Vassey, President of the Virginia Manufacturers Association. “We must commit to energy diversification and invest in infrastructure to ensure access to affordable energy for all Virginians, regardless of their economic status. CEA’s Campaign for America’s Energy will prompt elected officials and ordinary citizens to seize the opportunities presented by Virginia’s energy resources and to understand how we can satisfy the state’s energy needs while also protecting our environment.”

“Virginians shouldn’t have to choose between heating their homes, buying a meal, or filling a medical prescription, yet for too many, that’s precisely what’s happening – and energy costs are a big reason why,” said Brydon Ross, Director of CEA Southeast. “Yes, we agree: We must push energy companies to innovate, reduce emissions and improve performance. Protecting and improving the environment is a must-do. But so is lowering the cost of energy, and we can only do this if Democrats and Republicans work together to push more balanced legislation.”

CEA, an advocacy organization representing families, manufacturers, agriculture, transporters, distributors, energy producers, renewables and various other industries in Virginia and across the U.S., focuses on helping ensure stable prices and energy security for households across the country. The organization pushes energy companies to innovate and improve performance while supporting energy independence and a diversification of our energy resources, including renewables like solar and wind.

