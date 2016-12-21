 jump to example.com

Construction completed on new safety rest area at Ladysmith

Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 4:35 pm

ladysmithTransportation officials celebrated the grand opening of a new Safety Rest Area on Interstate 95 southbound at Ladysmith with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The $3.5 million project replaces an aging rest area at the same location, and will provide larger, modern facilities for more than 1.4 million annual visitors.

“Rest areas and welcome centers encourage drivers to take breaks, which leads to fewer fatigue related accidents,” said Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne. “Providing clean, safe facilities is important to motorists, and this new rest area will better meet the needs of the growing volume of visitors along the I-95 corridor.”

“This spring, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) began reconstruction of the southbound Ladysmith facility because not only was it one of the most visited rest areas in the state, but also one of the oldest and smallest,” said VDOT Commissioner Charles Kilpatrick. “Now, less than a year later, motorists have a new, larger rest area where they can enjoy some fresh air, pick up tourism or travel information, use our facilities, charge their mobile device, and get back out on the road rested, refreshed and focused on the task of driving. That’s the true mission and purpose of our rest areas.”

The Ladysmith facility was one of three rest areas selected for reconstruction, and the first to reopen. The original facility was demolished in April, and the newly constructed rest area was completed nearly six months ahead of schedule. Two others on northbound I-95, one in Caroline County and another in Greensville County near the North Carolina border, are currently under construction, and are expected to be completed in early spring 2017. While under construction, temporary restroom facilities are available at both locations.

 

Background

VDOT looked at the 43 rest areas and welcome centers across the state and ranked them based on visitation and age. Based on those criteria, the rest areas at Ladysmith and Skippers ranked as top priorities for reconstruction. They were built in the mid to late 1960s. Bigger buildings and additional restroom facilities are now needed to accommodate today’s larger volume of visitors.

Thirty-three million people visit the state’s 43 rest areas and welcome centers each year. More than 1.4 million travelers visit each of the Ladysmith rest areas annually, and 1.3 million people visit the Skippers rest area and welcome center.

