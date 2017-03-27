 jump to example.com

Congressman Gerry Connolly endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor

Published Monday, Mar. 27, 2017, 3:53 pm

justin fairfaxJustin Fairfax today received the endorsement of Congressman Gerry Connolly in his bid for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination.

Since 2009, Congressman Connolly has represented Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Fairfax County, Prince William County, and the City of Fairfax in Northern Virginia and a population of 773,973.

Connolly issued the following statement:

“I am proud to endorse Justin Fairfax for Lieutenant Governor in the 2017 primary and general elections.  The stakes are high for Virginians in 2017.  Virginia Republicans are already following the Trump playbook of divisive rhetoric and vicious partisan attacks.  But Justin is focused on uniting us around what matters — protecting and creating good-paying jobs for all Virginians.

“As a Northern Virginian, Justin understands the unique challenges facing our region and is committed to fighting for our fair share in Richmond.  I’ll be casting my ballot for Justin Fairfax on June 13 and I urge all Virginians to do the same.”

After receiving the congressman’s endorsement, Fairfax, a former federal prosecutor, made the following statement:

“I am very honored to receive Congressman Gerry Connolly’s endorsement.  Congressman Connolly is a dedicated public servant who has served the people of the 11th Congressional District and this nation with distinction.  He has fought diligently for our Virginia values, including creating more economic security and opportunity for all.  As Lieutenant Governor, I look forward to continuing to work with Congressman Connolly to resist the destructive policies and rhetoric of the Trump administration, expand access to the American Dream for all, and move Virginia forward.”

