Composer, singer, and violinist Jenny Scheinman provides live score for film of Appalachian towns

Captivating visuals from small towns in the 1930s and ’40s are set to an original live score created by composer, singer, and violinist Jenny Scheinman for her performance “Kannapolis: A Moving Portrait” at the Moss Arts Center on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will be held in the center’s Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre, located within the Street and Davis Performance Hall at 190 Alumni Mall.

Depression-era filmmaker H. Lee Waters, a journeyman portrait photographer from Lexington, North Carolina, documented more than 118 small towns in the southeastern United States between 1936 and 1942. He filmed regular people going about their lives — mill workers streaming out of factories, a mother and daughter dancing on a dirt road, an old man reading a wartime headline.

He would film as many people as possible in public places, then return several weeks later to show the footage in the towns’ movie theaters. People flocked to see themselves on the silver screen. Between 1936 and 1942, Waters worked tirelessly to create 118 movies, compiling one of the most comprehensive documents of American life at that time.

Scheinman wrote and collected fiddle tunes, narrative songs, labor songs, and lyrics to accompany the footage that underscored several main themes — labor, community, dancing, film, industry, and childhood. Director Finn Taylor and editor Rick LeCompte combed through Waters’ catalog and re-edited the strongest material into an hour-long film, using Scheinman’s music as the foundation.

Scheinman will be joined for the performance by Robbie Fulks on guitar, banjo, and vocals, and Robbie Gjersoe on resonator guitar, baritone electric guitar, and vocals.