 jump to example.com

Compass Shakespeare Ensemble to perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Published Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 11:44 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Compass Shakespeare Ensemble will present a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Sunday, February 26th and Monday, February 27th at 8:00pm at the Blackfriars Playhouse, located at 10 South Market Street in Staunton.

All performances are free to the public. A suggested donation of $5 in support of our season’s mission may be offered at the door.

In this delightful comedy by William Shakespeare, four young lovers bent on righting their romantic wrongs find themselves lost in an enchanted forest where satyrs and nymphs abide. Oberon and Titania, the fairy King and Queen, find themselves at odds, and no creature – magic or mortal – is safe from the crossfire. In the midst of this magical mayhem, a group of craftsmen gather together to present a play for the Duke on his wedding night. Meanwhile, the mischievous Puck, servant to Oberon, takes delight in causing chaos and confusion along the way. This exhilarating story of mixups, magic and true love ends with a hilarious play-within-a-play.

Compass Shakespeare Ensemble’s commedia dell’arte inspired production will incorporate a traditional use of masks, stock characters, magic, and improvisation to tell the story of this lighthearted comedy.

Guest director John Bellomo helms this production. A Philadelphia-based director/actor/movement specialist, Bellomo has studied commedia dell’arte at Maestro Antonio Fava’s International School for the Comic Actor and is a founding member and Artistic Director of Ombelico Mask Ensemble. As a Fight Director, he is a six-time Barrymore Award nominee and one time recipient. He has taught stage combat at The Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London, Teatro-in-Polvere in Milan, The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, Temple University, and Officina Teatrale in Catanzaro, Calabria, Italy. He received an MFA in Directing from Temple University and a BFA in Acting from the University of the Arts.

His work with Commedia dell’arte has been seen worldwide and Compass Shakespeare Ensemble is thrilled to bring that work to the Blackfriars Stage. Join CSE as they bring to life some of Shakespeare’s most beloved characters like they’ve never been seen before.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 