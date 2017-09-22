 jump to example.com

Companies selected for Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program

Published Friday, Sep. 22, 2017, 12:08 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the 12 Virginia companies selected to participate in the Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program.

virginiaThe VEGPP, administered by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP), targets second-stage companies. These businesses are growth-oriented and have moved beyond the startup phase by demonstrating a notable increase in revenue or employment. By addressing strategic growth issues, such as identifying new markets and industry trends, refining business models, raising online visibility, and offering access to competitive intelligence, the VEGPP enables high-growth companies to achieve the next level of success.

“Encouraging the growth of our existing businesses is fundamental to diversifying and building the new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “I am confident the Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program will be a valuable resource to help many high-potential companies in the commonwealth reach a higher level of success. I congratulate and applaud the 12 pilot program participants as they adopt a new approach to growing their businesses.”

The participating companies in the Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program include: Blue Mountain Brewery, Inc. (Nelson County); Blue Ridge Optics, L.L.C. (Bedford County); C2 Management (Clarke County); Clarke Precision Machine, Inc. (Town of Wytheville); Fulcrum Concepts LLC (King and Queen County); Hepburn and Sons LLC (City of Manassas); Risk and Strategic Management, Corp (City of Manassas); R&K Cyber Solutions LLC (City of Manassas); Salatin & Cloud, L.C. (City of Harrisonburg); VistaShare, LLC (City of Harrisonburg); SanAir Technologies Laboratory, Inc. (Powhatan County); and Solid Stone Fabrics, Inc. (City of Martinsville).

“I applaud the Virginia Economic Development Partnership for developing and implementing this strategic and collaborative approach to economic development, which will be a great asset to emerging growth companies across the commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “More than 70 percent of our jobs come from existing Virginia businesses, and we are excited to see the new opportunities the Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program will uncover.”

VEDP partnered with the Edward Lowe Foundation, which hosts the National Center for Economic Gardening, to set up a statewide network to provide each selected company virtual access to its own team of highly skilled research specialists. The research team will devote approximately 36 hours to each company and quickly deliver action-oriented information over the course of a few weeks.

To be eligible for the VEGPP, company applicants were required to meet the following criteria:

  • Represent a for-profit, privately held company that has been in business for at least five years and maintained its principal place of business in Virginia for at least two years
  • Generate annual revenue between $1 million and $50 million
  • Employ between 10 and 99 full-time-equivalent employees
  • Demonstrate growth in employment and/or revenue during two of the past five years
  • Provide products or services beyond the local area to regional, national, or global markets
  • Referred by a participating economic development organization

VEDP will follow up with the participating companies upon their completion of the six-to-eight-week program to determine its effectiveness addressing the business issues identified by each company during the application phase. Additionally, VEDP staff will monitor the 12 company participants’ increase in revenue and employment over the next 36 months to gauge long-term effectiveness on high-growth businesses and the value in continuing the Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program.

Below are the Virginia Economic Gardening Pilot Program participating companies:

Company Locality Industry
Blue Mountain Brewery, Inc. Nelson County Food and beverage manufacturing
Blue Ridge Optics, L.L.C. Bedford County Manufacturing
C2 Management Clarke County Electronics recycling service
Clarke Precision Machine, Inc. Town of Wytheville Manufacturing
Fulcrum Concepts LLC King and Queen County Aerospace
Hepburn and Sons LLC City of Manassas Maritime engineering
Risk and Strategic Management, Corp City of Manassas Risk consulting and training
R&K Cyber Solutions LLC City of Manassas Cybersecurity
Salatin & Cloud, L.C. City of Harrisonburg Food processing
SanAir Technologies Laboratory, Inc. Powhatan County Environmental laboratory testing services
Solid Stone Fabrics, Inc. City of Martinsville Textile Manufacturing
VistaShare, LLC City of Harrisonburg Data management systems and software development
   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Game Preview: VMI, Chattanooga look to get back on track on Saturday

VMI knew the 2017 football season was going to be a rebuilding year. Chattanooga, coming off a playoff appearance in 2016, had its usual high expectations.

Game Preview: UVA has a chance at Boise State

Vegas and the ESPN Power Index don’t give UVA much of a chance to win at Boise State on Friday night.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: First look at UVA-Boise State

Chris Graham and Scott German take a first look at the UVA-Boise State game set for Friday night.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

   
Recent Posts
Pumpkins ready for carving, cooking, decorating
Fall harvests progressing: Weather presents some corn challenges
Court Square Theater reaches end goal for Save a Seat campaign
Women’s soccer: No. 11 Virginia downs Miami 1-0 Thursday Night
Why you need a regulated Forex broker to succeed in online trading
SDDA hosts annual celebration, awards
Tobacco remains Virginia’s top organic commodity
College football TV schedule: Week 4
Sen. Warner on SEC hack disclosure
Press Conference: Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente
Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales
Virginia’s Sportsmen’s Caucus celebrates National Hunting and Fishing Day
Just one session of exercise can help make cells healthier, UVA finds
Annual VT Engage trip to Dominican Republic builds long-lasting relationships
Ken Plum: Never armed enough!
Legal historian Al Brophy to speak on debating slavery at Washington College
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 