Community Foundation seeks nominations for Dawbarn Education Awards

Do you know someone in our community who routinely surpasses the expectations of their job to ensure that students in our public schools have the best possible educational experience? If so, consider nominating them for a prestigious 2017 Dawbarn Education Award.

Ten Dawbarn Education Award winners will be selected, and the individuals honored will each receive a cash award of $10,000. Winners will be announced in November.

In 1992, H. Dunlop “Buz” Dawbarn established the Dawbarn Education Awards to improve education by providing cash awards to individuals who have an outstanding influence on young people in the public schools of Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta County. Along with exceptional teachers, past recipients include guidance counselors, coaches, secretaries, administrators, custodians, volunteers, bus drivers, mentors, parents, and community leaders.

Dawbarn was also concerned about teen pregnancy and its correlation to success in school. Therefore, the Foundation is also seeking nominees who have gone above and beyond to encourage young women to remain in school and complete their education.

“Mr. Dawbarn created an amazing opportunity for our community to shine the spotlight on excellence in local education. It is our honor to continue his legacy by presenting these awards each year to individuals who are often not rewarded for the life-changing role they have played in students’ lives,” says Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation.

Derek McDaniel, athletics director and head football coach of Waynesboro High School, was one of the 2016 Award recipients. “It’s an honor and a privilege to be on that list. It’s a nice feeling to know somebody thinks that much of you and people appreciate the time and effort that you’ve put in,” noted Mr. McDaniel.

Jennifer Goss, a social studies teacher at Robert E. Lee High School, was nominated by one of her students in her signature course Holocaust and Genocide Studies. Upon her nomination, Goss shared that there “are so many deserving teachers in our community and I am beyond lucky to be considered not only by the awards committee but also [by] a student.”

Now in its 24th year, the Dawbarn Education Awards program has presented more than $1.6 million to members of the education community in the Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County school systems.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge will accept nominations for the 24th annual Dawbarn Education Awards through September 4, 2017. Nominations may be submitted by anyone in the community using the online form available through the Community Foundation’s website atwww.cfcbr.org/education-awards. For additional information, please contact the Community Foundation at (540) 213-2150 or ccasado@cfcbr.org.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge enriches the quality of life by responding to needs and inspiring philanthropy in our community. The Foundation serves the communities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as Augusta, Nelson and Highland counties. As one of the largest philanthropic institutions in the Central Blue Ridge, the Foundation is committed to careful stewardship of and thoughtful investment in our region’s future.