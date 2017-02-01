Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Carl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, effective January 1, 2017. The board of directors also named Cary Dahl as Vice Chair and Angie Whitesell as Secretary & Treasurer.

The Community Foundation also welcomed Mark Botkin and Chris Graham as new members of the board of directors with terms beginning January 1, 2017.

Botkin lives in Augusta County and is a principal of the BotkinRose PLC law firm, headquartered in Harrisonburg. He specializes in many areas of the law, including Agriculture, Business, Tax Planning, Conservation Easements, Education, Real Estate, and Estate Planning.

He serves as general counsel to many closely held businesses and has substantial experience in estate planning and pension and employee benefits.

Most recently, Botkin served as chair of the Board of Directors for the Valley Conservation Council.

Graham, of Waynesboro, along with his wife Crystal, is the owner and editor of AugustaFreePress.com, a daily news source based in Waynesboro, that provides readers with in-depth coverage of news, sports, politics, and culture in Virginia, and Augusta Free Press LLC, a full-service marketing and web-design firm with clients throughout Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic.

Graham is a 1994 graduate of the University of Virginia. He is the author of five books, including co-author of a book on the history of University of Virginia basketball.