 jump to example.com

Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Published Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 10:43 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

community foundationCarl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge, effective January 1, 2017.  The board of directors also named Cary Dahl as Vice Chair and Angie Whitesell as Secretary & Treasurer.

The Community Foundation also welcomed Mark Botkin and Chris Graham as new members of the board of directors with terms beginning January 1, 2017.

Botkin lives in Augusta County and is a principal of the BotkinRose PLC law firm, headquartered in Harrisonburg.  He specializes in many areas of the law, including Agriculture, Business, Tax Planning, Conservation Easements, Education, Real Estate, and Estate Planning.

He serves as general counsel to many closely held businesses and has substantial experience in estate planning and pension and employee benefits.

Most recently, Botkin served as chair of the Board of Directors for the Valley Conservation Council.

chris graham ncaaGraham, of Waynesboro, along with his wife Crystal, is the owner and editor of AugustaFreePress.com, a daily news source based in Waynesboro, that provides readers with in-depth coverage of news, sports, politics, and culture in Virginia, and Augusta Free Press LLC, a full-service marketing and web-design firm with clients throughout Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic.

Graham is a 1994 graduate of the University of Virginia. He is the author of five books, including co-author of a book on the history of University of Virginia basketball.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Carl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

Goodlatte, staff under fire for work on Trump immigration executive order

Remember when Bob Goodlatte was concerned about executive overreach and the separation of powers? That was so Obama era.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Low End Podcast Theory

Chris Graham waxes poetic about favorite podcasts that he had to drop, and misadventures in trying to find new ones to replace them.

Goodlatte defends staff work on Trump immigration order

Bob Goodlatte has come under fire amid reports that members of his staff worked on the president's executive order on immigration.

Virginia brings action against Trump executive order on immigration

Attorney General Mark R. Herring today brought legal action against President Trump for his executive order on immigration.

Waynesboro Police warn residents of Medicare scam

The Waynesboro Police Department has gotten complaints regarding a reported Medicare scam.

House Republicans block redistricting reform

House Republicans can’t even tolerate watered-down redistricting reform.

Update: Fentanyl suspected in drug overdose deaths

Testing done in relation to a suspected drug overdose double fatality last week has confirmed the presence of Fentanyl at the scene.

Facebook Live: Chris Graham breaks down WWE Royal Rumble

WWE held its 30th Royal Rumble Sunday night. Chris Graham breaks down the card, the big match and the Road to Wrestlemania on Facebook Live.

Inside the Numbers: UVA hoops getting hosed at the foul line?

I hate it when fans and fanzine-type writers prattle on about fouls and bad officiating. I say that as a prelude to a column about UVA hoops, fouls and bad officiating.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 