Community Foundation announces Barbara Hunter Grant Memorial Scholarship

Published Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2017, 10:44 am

community foundationThe Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge will honor the memory of the late Barbara Hunter Grant, a life-long Stauntonian who passed away in June 2016.

The Barbara Hunter Grant Memorial Scholarship will continue Grant’s legacy of philanthropy and commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Staunton residents, particularly the city’s children.

Grant planned for the establishment of this scholarship when she created a charitable remainder trust many years ago. The Community Foundation will use the new fund to award four-year scholarships, the first of which will be $12,000/year, for a total of $48,000, to a graduating senior at Robert E. Lee High School.  Specifically, the Foundation will award the Barbara Hunter Grant Memorial Scholarship to students who not only have financial need, but who have also demonstrated great perseverance to overcome academic obstacles and achieve success in the classroom. The Foundation will select a new recipient once every two years.

“We are extremely grateful for Mrs. Grant’s generosity and commitment to the graduates of the Staunton City Schools. This is the largest scholarship award to be presented by the Community Foundation in its 25-year history,” noted Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation.

The addition of the Barbara Hunter Grant Memorial Scholarship marks a year of continued growth for the Community Foundation.  Over the past twelve months, the Foundation received contributions totaling $3 million to new and existing funds, elevating the Foundation’s assets to nearly $21.5 million.  “The continued generosity of our community has been inspiring,” added Layman.  “I anticipate that we will be able to reinvest well over $1 million in the community we proudly serve this year, and for each coming year.”

The Community Foundation, which provides grants to nonprofit organizations, college scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adult learners, and the Dawbarn Education Awards, is currently accepting applications for college scholarship assistance.  The Foundation is honored to administer over 30 scholarship funds, which will collectively provide over $85,000 in aid this year.

For information regarding eligibility and access to the online application, please visit www.cfcbr.org.

Scholarship applications are due March 20, 2017.

 

About the Community Foundation

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge enriches the quality of life in our community by responding to needs and inspiring philanthropy. The Foundation serves the independent cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as the counties of Augusta, Nelson, and Highland. As one of the largest philanthropic institutions in the region, the Foundation is dedicated to thoughtful investment in our region’s future.

