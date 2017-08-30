Community forum on opioids set for Sept. 28
Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, 10:16 am
Front Page » Events » Community forum on opioids set for Sept. 28
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Skyline Drug Task Force, GAPP Coalition, Valley Community Services and the Virginia Department of Health are presenting a regional forum for parents and community members on the dangers of opioids.
“State of our Community: Opioids” is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, at Waynesboro High School.
The event is sponsored by Greater Augusta Prevention Partners, Virginia State Police, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Staunton Police Department and Waynesboro Police Department.
The 6-8:30 p.m. event is open to the public.
Speakers will include representatives from local law enforcement, a local physician, an individual in recovery, and the chief deputy commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health.
REVIVE training on Narcan (the reversal agent for opioid overdose) will be offered from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Narcan will be distributed, post-REVIVE training, at no cost.
Call (540) 332-3806 for more information.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion