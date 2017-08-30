Community forum on opioids set for Sept. 28

The Skyline Drug Task Force, GAPP Coalition, Valley Community Services and the Virginia Department of Health are presenting a regional forum for parents and community members on the dangers of opioids.

“State of our Community: Opioids” is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28, at Waynesboro High School.

The event is sponsored by Greater Augusta Prevention Partners, Virginia State Police, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office, Staunton Police Department and Waynesboro Police Department.

The 6-8:30 p.m. event is open to the public.

Speakers will include representatives from local law enforcement, a local physician, an individual in recovery, and the chief deputy commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health.

REVIVE training on Narcan (the reversal agent for opioid overdose) will be offered from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Narcan will be distributed, post-REVIVE training, at no cost.

Call (540) 332-3806 for more information.