Community Emergency Response Team winter/spring training begins next week
Published Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, 9:46 am
The Charlottesville-UVA-Albemarle County Office of Emergency Management is offering free Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) emergency preparedness training beginning in January.
The Level 1 orientation for the CERT program will be held on four evenings from 6 to 9 pm:
- Thursday, January 12 in Charlottesville
- Tuesday, February 7 in Crozet
- Thursday, February 23 in Keswick
- Tuesday, March 7 in Scottsville
The Level 1 training orients citizens on regional hazards, personal preparedness, and elements of fire safety and medical operations.
CERT is a national program designed to prepare citizens to respond to immediate needs following a major disaster. In the event of an emergency, first responders who provide fire and medical services may not be able to meet the demand for these services. Factors such as number of victims, communications failures, and road blockages can prevent people from having access to the emergency services they have come to expect at a moment’s notice through 9-1-1. People may have to rely on each other for help in order to meet their immediate life-saving and life sustaining needs.
Citizens can register for the spring CERT course by emailing certcville@gmail.com or calling 434-971-1263 or 434-970-1798. For more information, visit www.charlottesvilleCERT.org.
