Community conversation on future of Albemarle County economy

Albemarle County is facing critical choices about how its approach to economic development should evolve to ensure a vibrant, sustainable economy of the future that reflects community preferences and values.

The community is invited to attend a discussion on Monday, February 6 at 6 p.m. at the Northside Library to learn more about the basics of economic development, meet the County’s cross functional economic development team, and join the critical conversation about where our future economy should be heading.

The meeting will begin with a short presentation, followed by community discussion moderated by supervisors Diantha McKeel and Brad Sheffield.