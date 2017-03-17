 jump to example.com

Commonwealth Transportation Board seeks public input on roads projects

Published Friday, Mar. 17, 2017, 7:58 am

road work transportationThe public is invited to share comments on transportation projects that have been scored and recommended for funding through Virginia’s data-driven, prioritization process.

This process was used to score more than 400 transportation projects proposed by localities and regional planning bodies across the state. The scoring is a key part of a law, referred to as SMART SCALE, to facilitate investment of limited tax dollars in the right transportation projects. The public is also invited to share comments on other non-SMART SCALE projects as well as new projects valued in excess of $25 million.

Following the public meetings listed below, public comments will be considered by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) as it develops the FY 2018-2023 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP). The SYIP allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation projects. The CTB will select the final list of scored as well as approved projects to be included in the SYIP. All federally eligible projects in the six-year improvement program will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds.

The meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. in each of the locations except as noted below (a formal comment period will be held at each meeting):

Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Salem – Holiday Inn Valley View
3315 Ordway Drive
Roanoke, VA 24017

Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Hampton Roads – Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization
723 Woodlake Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23320

Monday, April 10, 2017
Fredericksburg – Germanna
Community College Center for Workforce & Community Education
10000 Germanna Point Drive
Fredericksburg, VA 22408

Thursday, April 13, 2017
Bristol – Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center
One Partnership Cir.
Abingdon, VA 24210

Thursday, April 20, 2017
Lynchburg – Lynchburg District Office
Ramey Memorial Auditorium
4303 Campbell Avenue (Route 501)
Lynchburg, VA 24501

Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Culpeper – District Office, Auditorium
1601 Orange Road
Culpeper, VA 22701

Thursday, April 27, 2017
Staunton – Blue Ridge Community College, Plecker Center for Continuing Education,
One College Lane
Weyers Cave, VA 24486

Monday, May 1, 2017
Richmond – District Office Auditorium
2430 Pine Forest Drive
Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Wednesday, May 3, 2017
 Northern Virginia – District Office, Potomac Room
4975 Alliance Drive
Fairfax, VA 22030
*Meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Online sources
Scored projects recommended for funding
Project prioritization information

Six-Year Improvement Program:
virginiadot.org/projects/syp-default.asp
drpt.virginia.gov/about-us/finance-procurement/syip/

You can also submit your comments by email or mail by May 16, 2017:

For roads and highways: Six-YearProgram@VDOT.Virginia.gov or Infrastructure Investment Director, Virginia Department of Transportation 1401 East Broad St., Richmond, VA 23219.

For transit and rail: DRPTPR@drpt.virginia.gov or Public Information Office, Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation 600 East Main Street, Suite 2102, Richmond VA, 23219.

