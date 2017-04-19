Commonwealth Transportation Board seeks input on projects at Lynchburg District meeting

The public is invited to share comments on transportation projects that have been scored and recommended for funding through Virginia’s data-driven, prioritization process.

This process was used to score over 400 transportation projects proposed by localities and regional planning bodies across the state. The scoring is a key part of a law, referred to as SMART SCALE, to facilitate investment of limited tax dollars in the right transportation projects.

The public is also invited to share comments on other non-SMART SCALE projects as well as new projects valued in excess of $25 million.

Following the public meetings around the state, public comments will be considered by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) as it develops the FY 2018-2023 Six-Year Improvement Program (SYIP). The SYIP allocates public funds to highway, road, bridge, rail, bicycle, pedestrian and public transportation projects. The CTB will select the final list of scored as well as approved projects to be included in the SYIP.

All federally eligible projects in the six-year improvement program will be included in the federally required Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) to document how Virginia will obligate its federal funds.

The Lynchburg District meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Ramey Memorial Auditorium, VDOT Lynchburg District Complex

4303 Campbell Avenue (Hwy. 501), Lynchburg

Online sources

Scored projects recommended for funding:

vasmartscale.org/documents/2018documents/fy_2018_staff_recommended_funding_scenario.xlsx

vasmartscale.org

virginiadot.org/projects/syp-default.asp

drpt.virginia.gov/about-us/finance-procurement/syip/

