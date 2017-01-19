 jump to example.com

Commonwealth Transportation Board releases project scoring dashboard

Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 11:41 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

road work transportationThe Commonwealth Transportation released the second round of projects scored under the SMART SCALE prioritization process.  More than 400 project applications submitted by localities, metropolitan organizations and other regional entities across the state have been scored based on key factors: improvements to safety, congestion reduction, accessibility to jobs and businesses, land use, economic development and the environment.  The CTB will not make a decision on which projects to fund until their June meeting this year, following a five month review process.

“What’s important at this stage is the process,” said Transportation Secretary Aubrey Layne. “Because of SMART SCALE, the commonwealth has an objective data-driven process to score projects based on their merits and the value they bring for taxpayer dollars. The SMART SCALE process has empowered localities to submit proposed projects based on objective measures.  The result is localities are working collaboratively and thoughtfully to select projects that will bring the most benefit to their areas.  All of the projects will not get funded because there is not near enough resources.  There are 404 scored applications requesting more than $8.5 billion in funding when $1 billion is available.  With the needs far outweighing the source of funding, a deliberative and pragmatic process like SMART SCALE is absolutely imperative to make sure the limited funds go to the right projects.”

Localities submitted projects for scoring over the fall.  Those projects were made available for public review and input during several fall public meetings held across the state.  The CTB will release a draft scenario of projects for funding this spring for public review.  The board will make its final decision on which projects to fund and include in the Six-Year Improvement Program this June.  Once projects are in the program, they will be fully funded through construction.

 

Online Sources

 

SMART SCALE Dashboard

The first round of SMART SCALE projects was funded by the CTB in June 2016, and the real-time status of their development can be monitored by going to the new SMART SCALE Dashboard.

Developed by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, the SMART SCALE Dashboard is a mobile-friendly site readily accessible to the public.

VDOT Commissioner Charlie Kilpatrick said, “Once scored and approved, SMART SCALE projects are fully funded.  There is an expectation that we will deliver these projects as promised and without delay.  We have an obligation to openly and accurately tell the public how we’re doing.  Using the current VDOT Dashboard as a starting point, we developed a new SMART SCALE Dashboard that is specifically focused on the SMART SCALE program.  This dashboard tracks on-time and on-budget progress that is accurate and transparent to the public. I encourage taxpayers to check out the dashboard to see how projects are progressing.”

Go to dashboard.vasmartscale.org.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Study: UVA slashes opioid use while improving pain scores

A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at UVA Health System found patients’ pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Wrapping #16 UVA road win

Chris Graham breaks down the 71-54 road win for #16 UVA at Boston College on this installment of Street Knowledge.

Fishburne Military School preps for the Inaugural Parade

Fishburne Military School preps for its appearance the 58th Inaugural Parade with a march through the streets of Waynesboro.

Virginia hospitals to lawmakers: 'Do no harm' on healthcare

The Virginia hospital community is advocating a do no harm approach to state legislation on healthcare policy.

Poll: Virginians want restraint on healthcare policy changes

New polling from Mason-Dixon Polling & Research shows strong majorities of Virginians are concerned about the future of healthcare.

Suicide intervention training offered in February

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training program Feb. 23-24.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA hoops going all-in with four-guard lineup?

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham talks more UVA basketball, and examines the Cavs' upcoming week in the ACC.

Tom Perriello on Affordable Care Act: Where does Ed Gillespie stand?

Tom Perriello, famously, voted for the Affordable Care Act in his one term as Fifth District Congressman.

New Myers Corner website online: Produced by Augusta Free Press

The Myers Corner development in Augusta County has a new website designed by Augusta Free Press.

Anatomy of failed government: Another look at the DuPont settlement debacle

So much wailing and gnashing of teeth in Waynesboro over being shut out of the $50 million settlement with DuPont, and for what?

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 