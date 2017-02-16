Commonwealth Transportation Board awards $60.7M in contracts

The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved seven contracts at their monthly meeting today totaling $60.7 million for maintenance and construction projects in the Virginia Department of Transportation’s (VDOT) Fredericksburg, Salem, Northern Virginia, Bristol and Hampton Roads Districts.

Tenth Street Project in Roanoke will improve traffic flow, safety

A $10.8 million contract was awarded to Fielder’s Choice Enterprises, Inc. of Charlottesville for the second phase of construction for improvements to Tenth Street in the City of Roanoke in VDOT’s Salem District.

The two travel lanes will be reconstructed and traffic signals will be added or replaced where Tenth Street intersects with Hunt Avenue and Williamson Road. Turn lanes will be added at the intersection of Tenth Street and Hunt Avenue. New bike lanes and sidewalks will also be added. Improvements on this phase of the project will extend along Tenth Street from Andrews Road to Williamson Road.

The first phase of the Tenth Street project began in 2016. It focused on improvements along the 0.7-mile stretch between Fairfax Avenue and Andrews Road.

This project was selected last year for construction funding through SMART SCALE, a program where transportation projects are scored and prioritized based on an objective, outcome-based process.

Project completion is expected by November 2019.

Safety improvements will be made at the I-95/Route 3 interchange in Fredericksburg

An $18.2 million contract was awarded to Branch Civil, Inc. of Manassas to improve traffic flow, which will reduce crashes at the Interstate 95/Route 3 interchange in VDOT’s Fredericksburg District. The project includes the following to improve safety:

Route 3 eastbound to I-95 northbound

The project will eliminate the existing cloverleaf on-ramp that carries Route 3 eastbound traffic onto Interstate 95 northbound. Once construction is complete, Route 3 traffic will access I-95 northbound using three left turn lanes controlled by a traffic signal. This means drivers on Route 3 eastbound who are entering I-95 northbound will no longer have to merge with drivers exiting I-95.

I-95 southbound to Route 3 westbound

Construction will include extending the length of the deceleration lane for I-95 southbound traffic exiting at Route 3 westbound, and will widen the exit ramp to accommodate additional lanes.

A separate lane will be created leading to the Carl D. Silver Parkway entrance at Central Park to reduce vehicle weaving and eliminate a conflict point at the end of the ramp where vehicles currently merge.

Three right turn lanes will be built for traffic exiting to Route 3 westbound. These lanes will make a slight right turn onto Route 3, controlled by a traffic signal.

The project is expected to be complete by January 2019.

Pavement maintenance is planned in the Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and Bristol Districts

Five contracts totaling $31.7 million were awarded to complete pavement maintenance.

In the Northern Virginia District, two contracts totaling $11 million were awarded to Julius Branscome, Inc. of Manassas, for paving in Prince William County.

A $5.9 million contract was awarded to Francis O. Day Co., Inc. of Rockville, Md., for paving in Loudoun County.

A contract in the amount of $9.5 million was awarded to Virginia Paving Co., a division of The Lane Construction Corp., of Cheshire, Conn. for paving in Chesapeake in the Hampton Roads District.

A $5.3 million contract was awarded to W-L Construction & Paving, Inc. of Chilhowie for paving in Lee County in VDOT’s Bristol District.

In advance of each CTB meeting, VDOT Commissioner Charles Kilpatrick also approves contracts up to $5 million in value. From the December 21, 2016 bid letting, the commissioner approved 44 contracts worth an approximate total of $60.7 million for construction and maintenance projects on Virginia’s interstates and primary and secondary roads.

Appointed by the governor, the 17-member CTB establishes the administrative policies for Virginia’s transportation system. The CTB allocates highway funding to specific projects, locates routes and provides funding for airports, seaports and public transportation. The board normally meets on the third Wednesday of the month in months when action meetings are scheduled.

For more information:

Final bid results and projects: virginiadot.org/ business/const/bidresults- list.asp