How common is hearing loss?

Published Tuesday, May. 2, 2017, 9:01 am

Hearing loss, a sudden or gradual decrease in how well you can hear, is one of the most common conditions affecting seniors.

hearing healthcareApproximately one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 has hearing loss, and nearly half of those older than 75 have difficulty hearing.

Having trouble hearing make it hard to enjoy talking with friends and family, but there are more serious, dangerous concerns. Hearing loss can also make it hard to understand and follow a doctor’s advice, to respond to warnings, and to hear doorbells and alarms.

The most important thing you can do if you think you have a hearing problem is to seek professional advice. There are several ways to do this. You can start with your primary care physician, an otolaryngologist, an audiologist, or a hearing aid specialist. Each has a different type of training and expertise. Each can be an important part of your hearing health care.

 

About Hearing Healthcare of Virginia

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia was founded to help members of our community get more from a local hearing care provider. Hearing Healthcare of Virginia continues the tradition of better hearing through education, technology, and customer service.

Hearing Healthcare of Virginia is offering complimentary hearing screenings at its six locations in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia – Charlottesville, Covington, Culpeper, Fishersville, Harrisonburg, and Lexington.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (866) 341-4327.

 

