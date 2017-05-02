How common is hearing loss?

Hearing loss, a sudden or gradual decrease in how well you can hear, is one of the most common conditions affecting seniors.

Approximately one in three people between the ages of 65 and 74 has hearing loss, and nearly half of those older than 75 have difficulty hearing.

Having trouble hearing make it hard to enjoy talking with friends and family, but there are more serious, dangerous concerns. Hearing loss can also make it hard to understand and follow a doctor’s advice, to respond to warnings, and to hear doorbells and alarms.

The most important thing you can do if you think you have a hearing problem is to seek professional advice. There are several ways to do this. You can start with your primary care physician, an otolaryngologist, an audiologist, or a hearing aid specialist. Each has a different type of training and expertise. Each can be an important part of your hearing health care.

