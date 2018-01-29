Coming to the Wayne Theatre: Burt Bacharach Songbook

The Wayne Theatre presents the Burt Bacharach Songbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and Saturday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $17 adults & $10 students.

Get your tickets now: click here.

The event features an evening of song with the music of Burt Bacharach. A six-time Grammy Award winner, Bacharach is considered one of the most important composers of the 20th century.

This performance will be starring Wanda Eaves Taylor and the Valley’s best vocalists. Join us as we take you on a journey of some of the best songs ever written. The show includes all-time favorites “Close To You,” “Walk On By,” “Do You Know The Way To San Jose” and many more.

With appearances by Hank Fitzgerald, Kathy Lafon, Jeff Ryman, Brittany Kislek, Haley Roberts, Scott Woofter, Chrystal Mkcee, Jarod Farnsworth, Taylor Farnsworth, Kim Rieter, Liz Leone, Jeremy Douylliez.

The band includes

Richard Adams

Sam Brown

Kristin Baltes

Jonathan Pincek