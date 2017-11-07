Coming to Richmond Coliseum: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Following an 80 date North American run of sold out shows, Grammy Award-winning superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are showing no signs of stopping as their critically-acclaimed Soul2Soul The World Tour 2017 extends into 2018 with 25+ additional dates announced today.

The tour comes to Richmond Thursday, May 31, 2018 at Richmond Coliseum.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Friday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Nov. 16 at 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 17, the same day McGraw & Hill’s first-ever album together The Rest of Our Life is released on Sony Music Entertainment under the Arista Nashville/McGraw Music imprint. Each ticket purchase will come with a copy of the new album.

Tickets are available at the sweetFrog box office at Richmond Coliseum, by phone at (800) 745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Additionally, later that night the tour film Tim & Faith: Soul2Soul will premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime, on-air, on demand and over the internet and includes live performances from their Soul2Soul tour, as well as unprecedented access to Tim and Faith with never before seen interviews and behind the scenes footage capturing their unmatched chemistry on and off the stage.

McGraw and Hill are also slated to receive the Legends of Live award at the 14th annual Billboard Touring Conference & Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 14.