Coming to Dominion Arts Center: War on the Catwalk
Published Monday, Jun. 5, 2017, 11:25 pm
Coming to Dominion Arts Center: War on the Catwalk
War on the Catwalk, a live performance with contestants from Season 9 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on VH1, is coming to the Dominion Arts Center in Richmond on Monday, July 17, at 8 p.m.
Tickets range from $25 to $99.50 (plus applicable fees). Reserved seats go on-sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. at www.etix.com or charge-by-phone 800-514-3849.
Super Fan packages are also available in the first few rows with a first-in-line meet and greet pass, official autographed tour poster and laminate with lanyard.
Exclusive pre-sale starts Wednesday June 7 @ 10am and Thursday June 8 @ 11:59pm.
