 jump to example.com

Coming to Altria Theater: Second show added for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Published Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 12:03 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Richmond Symphony Orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™ on February 10, 2018 at 7:30PM and February 11, 2018 at 1:00PM as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

harry potterThe concert will feature the live symphony orchestra performing, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone™.  Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 11, 2017 at 10:00AM viaAltriaTheater.com, in person at the Altria Theater Box Office and by calling 800-514-ETIX(3849).

CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a new global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films, early last year.  The Harry Potter Film Concert that kicked off in June 2016 is another magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World and is scheduled to include hundreds of performances across more than 35 countries around the world through 2018.

 

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, “The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we introduce for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. It will be an unforgettable event.”

 

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the entire world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to this magical world, and to the many wonderful characters that inhabit it.”

 

CineConcerts is one of the leading producers of live music experiences performed with visual media. Founded by producer/conductor Justin Freer and producer/writer Brady Beaubien, CineConcerts has engaged millions of people worldwide in concert presentations that redefine the evolution of live experience. Recent and current live concert experiences include GladiatorThe GodfatherIt’s a Wonderful Life, DreamWorks Animation In Concert, Star Trek: The Ultimate Voyage 50th Anniversary Concert Tour, andBreakfast at Tiffany’s. Justin Freer has quickly become one of the most sought-after conductors of film music with a long list of full symphonic live to projection projects. He has appeared with some of the world’s leading orchestras including the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, London Philharmonic Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony and Sydney Symphony Orchestra. From full-length movie screenings with live orchestra to music-interactive sporting event experiences to original 3D-environment holiday programming, CineConcerts is at the forefront of live entertainment.

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit

www.harrypotterinconcert.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Sicnarf Loopstok has career night in 9-2 Hillcats win
Squirrels streak halted: Sea Dogs snag opener
Grey Finwood named VMI baseball volunteer assistant
Tom Sox top Generals, end Waynesboro VBL summer run
Warner, Kaine join senators introducing bill to reduce prescription drug costs
Senators introduce bill to improve cybersecurity of IoT devices
Liberty adds second three-game football series with Virginia
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Making sense of the Mooch
VMI Football: Practice underway, season captains named
UVA men’s soccer finalizes 2017 recruiting class
Group says federal gun bill poses threat to Virginia’s public safety
Obama, McAuliffe push on disability workforce regs gets it all wrong
Easy presentation maker for your business project
New tool could find relief for America’s overworked energy grid
Stuff the Bus is almost here
McAuliffe announces task force on millennial civic engagement
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 